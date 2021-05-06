Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Nutanic, VMware, NetApp and Cisco

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI): Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the global hyper converged infrastructure market, with a detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and regional value of the hyper converged infrastructure market.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global hyper converged infrastructure market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Nutanix, VMware(Dell Technologies Inc.), NetApp Inc. and Cisco are some of the key players operating in the global hyper converged infrastructure market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, the business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Latin America

On the basis of hypervisor, the HCI market can be segmented into three categories. VMware, KVM and Hyper-V. Whereas, the market is categorized into four sections on the basis of application. These are Virtual desktop infrastructure, Server virtualization, data Protection and Remote Office/Branch Office.

Usually, before deployment of a hyper converged infrastructure (HCI), three steps are to be followed. First, measure and define the workload, second: selection of the right infrastructure, and lastly, planning and deploying of the HCI. There are many advantages that are associated with the HCI implementation, but the top three advantages include flexibility, predictability and simplicity, which makes hyper converged infrastructure very reliable.

The global hyper converged infrastructure market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to increase due to many growth drivers such as shifting workload towards public cloud, growing HCI adoption rate by emerging countries, demand from the healthcare industry, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as Limitations due to dual-socket servers, challenges of HCI implementation, etc. The global hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to observe some new market trends such as the shift to subscription-based contracts, moving towards edge computing, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Hyper Convergence Infrastructure (HCI): An Overview

2.1.1 Hyper Convergence Infrastructure: Definition

2.1.2 HCI Vs. CI

2.1.3 HCI Industry Synopsis

2.1.4 HCI Industry: Based on the Hypervisor Type

2.1.5 HCI Industry: Based on the Application

2.1.6 Requisites for Deploying HCI

2.1.7 Advantages of Using Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

3. Global Market Sizing

3.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market by Value

4.2 Europe Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market by Value

4.4 MEA Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 MEA Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Shifting Workload Towards Public Cloud

5.1.2 Growing HCI Adoption Rate by Emerging Countries

5.1.3 Demand from HealthCare Industry

5.1.4 Data Center Consolidation

5.1.5 Optimistic Organization Behavior For HCI Installation

5.1.6 Data Protection with HCI Adoption

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Limitations due to Dual-socket servers

5.2.2 Challenges of HCI Implementation

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Shift to Subscription-Based Contracts

5.3.2 Benefits from HCI Adoption

5.3.3 Moving Towards Edge Computing

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1.1 Global HCI Market Player by Share

6.1.2 Global HCI Software Market Player by Share

7. Company Profiling

7.1 Nutanix

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 VMware(Dell Technologies Inc.)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 NetApp Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Cisco

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

