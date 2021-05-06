Worldwide EMV Cards Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EMV Cards Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the EMV cards market and it is poised to grow by $978.55 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on EMV cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to comply with regulations related to EMV, increasing number of cashless transactions, and benefits of EMV cards.



The EMV cards market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the advent of biometric EMV cards as one of the prime reasons driving the EMV cards market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of inorganic growth strategies and preference for dual-interface EMV cards will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on EMV cards market covers the following areas:

EMV cards market sizing

EMV cards market forecast

EMV cards market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EMV cards market vendors that include ABCorp., CPI Card Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Goldpac Group Ltd., IDEMIA France SAS, IdentiSys Inc., Perfect Plastic Printing, Thales Group, and Valid SA. Also, the EMV cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Contactless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Contact-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABCorp.

CPI Card Group Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

Goldpac Group Ltd.

IDEMIA France SAS

IdentiSys Inc.

Perfect Plastic Printing

Thales Group

Valid SA

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

