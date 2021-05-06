Facility Executive Readers Vote Legrand Best Power/Data Solutions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced Facility Executive Readers selected the company as the leader within the poll’s Power/Data Solutions category. In the annual survey from Facility Executive magazine, readers cast their votes for product and service suppliers preferred during 2020.



The winning companies of the 28th annual Facility Executive Readers’ Choice Awards represent a range of valued manufacturers and service providers in the facility management marketplace. In an online survey, respondents were asked to vote in 27 categories for the companies they preferred doing business with during 2020—based on excellence in aesthetics, reliability, value, and customer service. Legrand’s unparalleled mission-critical facility solutions and services achieved the #1 Position for Power/Data Solutions as voted by 30,000 professionals polled.

“2020 was a year of challenge and opportunity, and we’re pleased to highlight this year’s winners and their work with facility leaders to improve operations and maintenance,” said Anne Cosgrove, Editor-in-Chief of Facility Executive magazine. “In times of change, it’s important to work with vendors who effectively support facility management needs, and our 2021 Readers’ Choice winners are among the best in the industry.”

Legrand’s Data, Power & Control Division uniquely differentiates itself with an intense focus on customer requirements and challenges. The result is a complete catalog of premium-engineered, purpose-built offerings from its Ortronics, Raritan, Server Technology, and Starline brands - each with a long history of innovation. The company’s designs lead the industry across multiple product categories, while customers retain the convenience and security of a single vendor.

“This Readers’ Choice Award confirms that Legrand’s network and critical power infrastructure solutions are best-in-class offerings to service facility professionals’ needs,” said Calvin Nicholson, Director of Product Management at Legrand. “We are proud to achieve this distinction and pledge to keep providing the preferred innovations that are powering today’s mission-critical facilities.”

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com