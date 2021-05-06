New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US DoD Multi-Domain Operations Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067712/?utm_source=GNW





Research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of other services are examined, along with contract activity for CY 2020.DoD spending on MDO activities covers the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Services.



The base year for financial spending is 2020, and example programs and contracts for 2021 are provided. The DoD budget is the foundation of this research, and the 2021 DoD request saw considerable debate and opposition from both sides of the political aisle.



This study discusses the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies wanting to participate in this space. The research service analyzes current trends and future concepts that shed light on spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. The study assists in understanding the government’s focus and the services it will likely require in future. The research presented in the study was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Current and future program spending is discussed, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to improve market share.Research Methodology: our research services are based on secondary and primary research data. Information has been garnered from existing reports and project material within the database, including data from technical papers, specialized magazines, seminars, and Internet research. Senior consultants/industry analysts have conducted telephonic interviews with original equipment suppliers, regulatory authorities, and distributors. Primary research accounts for approximately 25% of the total research.

