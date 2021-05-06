MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Major shareholder announcement

English Danish



Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest has reported to have increased its holding of shares in MT Højgaard Holding A/S to 392,885 shares, corresponding to 5.04% of the share capital.

Control with the associated voting rights has been transferred by proxy to Nordea Funds Ltd., which now controls 8.06% of the total voting rights.

Contact: CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted by phone on +45 22 70 93 65 or email anet@mth.dk.

Attachment