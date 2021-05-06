Global Print and Apply Labeling and Labeling Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Print and Apply Labeling and Labeling Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The print and apply labeling and labeling equipment market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The role of labels and packaging solutions in product management has changed significantly over the years, as the modern consumer's ability to comprehend better what is inside the product, he/she chooses to purchase, has grown tremendously. While the demand for automatic labeling equipment is growing at a significant pace, leading manufacturers are further trying to innovate their product features with the adoption of next-generation technology trends.

For instance, in November 2019, NOVEXX Solutions introduced it's print & apply system' designed for the application in a wide range of applications due to its compact design and intuitive operation. This system is also equipped with IoT connectivity, a multitude of digital interfaces, and real-time data acquisition capability and featured with a multi-stage, configurable I/O concept. The incorporation of the connected system in the automatic labeling machine is expected to be one of the sustaining trends over the forecast period.

According to Packaging World News, the preference among end-users for RFID (radio frequency identification) labeling solutions is increasing at a healthy pace, accounting for nearly one-fourth revenue share of the global market for labeling equipment. The high cost of automatic labeling machines has been a significant factor that has hampered the growth of the market. The overall cost plays an important factor when labeling is done for smaller batches, due to which it is not economically feasible in such cases.

FDA, in particular, has relaxed the nutrition labeling of products, which is expected to aid in increasing the distribution of packaged foods by restaurant operators leading to the optimum supply chain of products to consumers. Furthermore, food safety testing and processing industries are expected to function at full capacity owing to consumers stock-piling goods during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Key Market Trends



Food and Beverages to Hold Major Share

Demand for automation in the food & beverage industry is driving the market. As consumers today are more conscious about the details of the product, the labels play a crucial role in providing information about the product and help boost sales. Manufacturers are now shifting to automated labeling systems to meet the growing demand from the food and beverage industry.

According to the Association of Packaging and Processing Technology, it is estimated that Food and Drink Industry Economic contribution and growth opportunities information, 73% of food and drink manufacturers are engaged in automating manufacturing processes. In comparison, 46% are involved in warehouse and logistics automation. Factors such as these will boost the market for labeling equipment as well as print and apply labels.

Shrink-sleeve labelers are booming in the market as sleeve film is sensitive to light, abrasion-resistant, durable, and waterproof. These labels can be easily removed from the containers and bottles, allowing the container/bottle to be reused.

Also, according to a survey by the same association, 94% of food packaging operations are already using robotics. As for food processing, approximately one-third of companies are using robotics. The concept of decentralized "power" has extended to packaging machines as well, and manufacturers are now relying heavily upon automation. For instance, PDC International has developed a steam tunnel for a full-body shrink sleeve label that has integrated boilers, which provides a complete steam tunnel system. Due to this installation of an additional separate boiler is not required, and the manufacturers can better manage their power consumption.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

The major driving forces in the Asia-Pacific region include rising urbanized population, increasing demand for packaged food, easy availability of polymer films, and relatively low labor cast. A price-sensitive market like South-East Asia is expected to be a significant growth area for the use of shrink and stretch sleeves that are cost-effective solutions for decorating containers with highly complex shapes.

The significant applications of print labels in the country include the cosmetics, food, and medical care sectors, which have substantial demand, owing to the large population in the region. China is a fast-developing market. The adoption of efficient and better-performing technologies to produce high-quality products has resulted in the expansion of the print label market.

Increasing demand for personal care products and food and beverage is expected to drive consumption of FMCG products. Also, the demand for packaging in the food industry and the need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions.

The enormous expansion of exports in countries such as China, Japan, and India is a result of growth in the packaging industry boosted by the automated packaging methods. The availability of cheap labor has enabled companies in these regions to achieve increased productivity with lesser capital investments. As a result of this global nature of the business, companies can claw deep into the market share of players from the developed economies.

Competitive Landscape



The market for print and apply labeling and labeling equipment market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and medium-sized players across geographies. The heightened need for customization leads to the proliferation of smaller players that can cater to the customization needs of a handful of consumers. Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: -

In April 2020, Herma US launched 362E Wraparound Labeler, a flexible, high throughput labeling machine capable of wraparound or two-sided operation that can be easily integrated into new or existing production lines. The new device can label up to 200 products per minute on both front and back.

In November 2019, KHS GmbH and Ferrum AG started a can seaming cooperation with the focus on beverages for the American market. With the help of shared knowledge, the companies aim to develop this product area further and optimize systems and solutions while providing everything from a single source.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Label

5.1.2 Shrink Sleeve Label

5.1.3 Glue Based Label

5.1.4 In-Mold Label

5.2 End-User

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Food & Beverages

5.2.3 Personal Care & Household Care

5.2.4 Other End-Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sidel SPA (Tetra Laval)

6.1.2 HERMA GmbH

6.1.3 SACMI (Societa Anonima Cooperativa Meccanici Imola)

6.1.4 Wuxi Sici Auto Co., Ltd.

6.1.5 KHS GmbH

6.1.6 Kunshan Bojin Trading Co., Ltd.

6.1.7 Worldpack Automation Systems

6.1.8 Weber Marking Systems GmbH

6.1.9 Novexx Solutions GmbH

6.1.10 Etiquette Network

6.1.11 Marchesini Group S.p.A.

6.1.12 Heuft SYSTEMTECHNIK GMBH

6.1.13 Quadrel Labeling Systems

6.1.14 Axon LLC

6.1.15 CECLE Machine

6.1.16 PDC International Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l18dy