Atlantica Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results





Revenue increased by 11.8% year-over-year up to $235.2 million.

Net loss for the quarter attributable to the Company was $19.2 million, compared with a net loss of $40.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $146.7 million compared with $85.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) increased by 7.6% year-over-year up to $51.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Agreement reached to acquire a 49% interest in a 596 MW portfolio of wind assets in Illinois, Texas, Oregon and Minnesota.

Closed the acquisition of Coso, a 135 MW contracted renewable energy plant in California.

Closed the investment in Chile PV2, a 40 MW solar plant via our renewable energy platform.

Quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share approved by the Board of Directors.

May 6, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $235.2 million, an 11.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates increased by 2.5% to $170.1 million and CAFD was $51.2 million, a 7.6% rise compared with $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“In the first quarter of 2021 we made very good progress on our growth strategy, with the agreement reached for the acquisition of the 596 MW wind portfolio in the US and closings of the acquisitions of Coso, a 135 MW renewable asset in California and Chile PV 2, a 40 MW PV plant.”, said Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO.

Highlights

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three-month period

ended March 31,



2021 2020 Revenue $ 235,190 $ 210,403 Profit for the period attributable to the Company (19,172) (40,511) Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates 170,070 165,962 Net cash provided by operating activities 146,708 85,685 CAFD 51,237 47,558

Key Performance Indicators

Three-month period

ended March 31, 2021 2020 Renewable energy MW in operation1 1,591 1,496 GWh produced2 606 526 Efficient natural gas MW in operation3 343 343 GWh produced4 542 644 Availability (%)5 98.3% 102.4% Transmission and Transportation Miles in operation 1,166 1,166 Availability (%)5 100.0% 99.9% Water Mft3 in operation2 17.5 10.5 Availability (%)5 97.5% 101.8%

Segment Results





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue by geography North America $ 60,585 $ 59,283 South America 38,308 35,654 EMEA 136,297 115,466 Total Revenue $ 235,190 $ 210,403













Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by geography North America $ 40,287 $ 52,661 South America 29,943 28,422 EMEA 99,840 84,879 Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $ 170,070 $ 165,962













(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue by business sector Renewable energy $ 166,691 $ 150,793 Efficient natural gas 28,408 26,403 Transmission and Transportation 26,614 26,608 Water 13,477 6,599 Total Revenue $ 235,190 $ 210,403 Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by business sector Renewable energy $ 115,857 $ 113,670 Efficient natural gas 23,182 24,462 Transmission and Transportation 21,203 21,922 Water 9,828 5,908 Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $ 170,070 $ 165,962

Production in the renewable energy portfolio increased by 15.2% for the first quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020 mainly thanks to the contribution of the recent investments in solar assets and higher solar radiation and production in some assets. In the United States, production was slightly lower than in the same period of 2020 due to scheduled major maintenance works on one of the Mojave turbines in the first quarter of 2021.

ACT, the efficient natural gas power asset, had scheduled maintenance stops that caused lower availability and production levels, though without impact on revenue. In water, the decrease in availability was largely due to the installation of some new safety-related equipment at our new asset while transmission lines continue to deliver solid performance with high availability levels.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $235.2 million, an 11.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020, mostly thanks to the contribution of new assets, foreign exchange differences and higher solar resource and production in some assets.

Liquidity and Debt

As of March 31, 2021, cash at Atlantica’s corporate level was $434.2 million ($304.2 million after deducting the $130 million paid for Coso in April 2021), compared with $335.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Additionally, as of March 31, 2021, the Company had $440.0 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility and therefore a total corporate liquidity of $874.2 million, compared with $750.2 million as of December 31, 2020. On March 1, 2021, the Revolving Credit Facility’s maturity was extended to December 31, 2023, increasing the total limit from $425 million to $450 million.

As of March 31, 2021, net project debt6 was $4.58 billion, compared with $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2020, while net corporate debt7 was $531.1 million, compared with $658.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The net corporate debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service ratio8 was 2.6x9 as of March 31, 2021, including the impact of Coso investment. As of March 31, 2021, our average corporate debt maturity stands at approximately five years.

Dividend

On May 4, 2021, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.43 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2021.

Credit Rating Update

During the first quarter of 2021, Atlantica’s Corporate Rating was upgraded by S&P and Fitch:

On March 31, 2021, Fitch Ratings upgraded Atlantica’s Corporate Rating to BB+ (Stable Outlook). According to Fitch, the upgrade reflects the successful execution of Atlantica’s financing program, the stable and predictable nature of contracted cash flows and a well-diversified portfolio regarding geographical exposure and asset class.





On April 16, 2021, S&P Global Ratings also upgraded Atlantica’s Corporate Rating to BB+ (Stable Outlook), highlighting the increased scale, stable performance, and corporate leverage in line with the BB+ rating level. They also affirmed the senior secured debt at BBB-.





Growth

1. Acquisition of a 49% equity interest in a 596 MW wind portfolio





In April 2021, Atlantica reached an agreement to acquire a 49% interest in a 596 MW portfolio of four wind assets in Illinois, Texas, Oregon, and Minnesota. Total equity investment is expected to be approximately $196.510 million which represents an Enterprise Value11 / EBITDA12 multiple of approximately 5.9 times. The assets have PPAs with investment grade off-takers and have a proven operational track record. Closing is expected in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

2. Investments closed





During the first four months of 2021, Atlantica closed two previously announced investments:

Coso: On April 7, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of a 135 MW renewable asset in California. Coso is the third largest geothermal plant in the United States and provides base load renewable energy to the California Independent System Operator. It has PPAs signed with three investment grade off-takers, with an average 19-year contract life. The total equity investment was approximately $130 million, and the Company expects to make an additional investment of approximately $40 million to reduce project debt in the third quarter of 2021.





Chile PV 2: On January 6, 2021, Atlantica closed its second investment via its renewable energy platform in Chile with the acquisition of Chile PV 2, a 40 MW solar PV plant with partially contracted revenues.





The Company expects to close its previously announced acquisitions of Calgary District Heating and La Sierpe during the second quarter and mid-2021, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 235,190 $ 210,403 Other operating income 21,233 29,538 Employee benefit expenses (14,382) (11,717) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (83,541) (109,619) Other operating expenses (75,270) (65,815) Operating profit $ 83,230 $ 52,790 Financial income 1,112 1,207 Financial expense (85,146) (96,008) Net exchange differences (188) (1,621) Other financial income/(expense), net 2,975 (4,112) Financial expense, net $ (81,247) $ (100,534) Share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method 960 (668) Profit/(loss) before income tax $ 2,943 $ (48,412) Income tax (14,487) 10,147 Profit/(loss) for the period (continued operations) $ (11,544) $ (38,265) Profit/(loss) for the period (discontinued operations) 480 - Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests (8,108) (2,246) Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ (19,172) $ (40,511) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 110,386 101,602 Weighted average number of ordinary shares diluted (thousands) 113,733 101,602 Basic earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ (0.17) $ (0.40) Diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ (0.17) $ (0.40) Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (U.S. dollar per share) $ (0.18) $ (0.40) Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (U.S. dollar per share) $ (0.17) $ (0.40)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of March 31,

2021 As of December 31, 2020 Non-current assets Contracted concessional assets $ 7,987,180 $ 8,155,418 Investments carried under the equity method 111,798 116,614 Financial investments 84,420 89,754 Deferred tax assets 146,668 152,290 Total non-current assets $ 8,330,066 $ 8,514,076 Current assets Inventories $ 25,223 $ 23,958 Trade and other receivables 275,675 331,735 Financial investments 196,753 200,084 Cash and cash equivalents 1,058,843 868,501 Assets held for sale 92,089 - Total current assets $ 1,648,583 $ 1,424,278 Total assets $ 9,978,649 $ 9,938,354 Equity and liabilities Share capital $ 11,080 $ 10,667 Share premium 1,011,743 1,011,743 Capital reserves 965,678 881,745 Other reserves 126,074 96,641 Accumulated currency translation differences (99,054) (99,925) Accumulated deficit (383,406) (373,489) Non-controlling interest 225,759 213,499 Total equity $ 1,857,874 $ 1,740,881 Non-current liabilities Long-term corporate debt $ 939,694 $ 970,077 Long-term project debt 4,519,942 4,925,268 Grants and other liabilities 1,199,685 1,229,767 Derivative liabilities 287,861 328,184 Deferred tax liabilities 265,651 260,923 Total non-current liabilities $ 7,212,833 $ 7,714,219 Current liabilities Short-term corporate debt 25,626 23,648 Short-term project debt 680,275 312,346 Trade payables and other current liabilities 91,147 92,557 Income and other tax payables 38,722 54,703 Liabilities held for sale 72,172 - Total current liabilities $ 907,942 $ 483,254 Total equity and liabilities $ 9,978,649 $ 9,938,354

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 2020 Profit/(loss) for the period $ (11,064) $ (38,265) Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 171,472 194,720 Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $ 160,408 $ 156,455 Variations in working capital 16,963 (59,334) Net interest and income tax paid (30,663) (11,436) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,708 $ 85,685 Investment in contracted concessional assets (6,341) - Other non-current assets/liabilities 1,921 (5,938) Acquisitions of subsidiaries and entities under the equity method (10,744) - Distributions from entities under the equity method 8,799 5,120 Net cash used in investing activities $ (6,365) $ (818) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 59,144 $ 59,831 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 199,487 $ 144,698 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 868,501 562,795 Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent (9,145) (17,320) Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,058,843 $ 690,172

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to Profit for the period attributable to the company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 2020 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ (19,172) $ (40,511) Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 8,108 2,246 Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (480) - Income tax 14,487 (10,147) Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (960) 668 Financial expense, net 81,247 100,534 Operating profit $ 83,230 $ 52,790 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 83,541 109,619 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,772 $ 162,409 Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 3,298 3,553 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 170,070 $ 165,962

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,708 $ 85,685 Net interest and income tax paid 30,663 11,436 Changes in working capital (16,963) 59,333 Other non-cash adjustments and other 6,364 5,955 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,772 $ 162,409 Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 3,298 3,553 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 170,070 $ 165,962

Reconciliation of Cash Available For Distribution to Profit for the period attributable to the Company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 2020 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ (19,172) $ (40,511) Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 8,108 2,246 Profit/(loss) attributable from discontinued operations (480) - Income tax 14,487 (10,147) Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (960) 668 Financial expense, net 81,247 100,534 Operating profit $ 83,230 $ 52,790 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 83,541 109,619 Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 3,298 3,553 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 170,070 $ 165,962 Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (3,298) (3,553) Dividends from equity method investments 8,799 5,120 Non-monetary items (6,177) (4,334) Interest and income tax paid (30,663) (11,436) Principal amortization of indebtedness (22,693) (14,898) Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts13 (26,576) 32,921 Change in non-restricted cash at project level14 (63,265) (50,467) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4,215) (4,914) Changes in other assets and liabilities 29,255 (66,843) Cash Available For Distribution $ 51,237 $ 47,558

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income of the 596 MW wind portfolio in the United States Atlantica has agreed to acquire:

($ in millions) 202014 Net Income 33.0 Depreciation and amortization 35.2 EBITDA 68.2

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

1 Represents total installed capacity in assets owned or consolidated for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets.

2 Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we receive compensation.

3 Includes 43 MW corresponding to our 30% share in Monterrey.

4 GWh produced includes 30% of the production from Monterrey.

5 Availability refers to the time during which the asset was available to our client totally or partially divided by contracted or budgeted availability, as applicable.

6 Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the consolidated project level.

7 Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica’s corporate level.

8 Net corporate leverage is calculated as corporate net debt divided by midpoint 2021 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service. CAFD pre-corporate debt service is calculated as CAFD plus corporate debt interest paid by Atlantica.

9 For net corporate leverage ratio calculation purposes, corporate net debt as of March 31, 2021, has been calculated to include $130M equity investment paid in April 2021 and $40M of project debt pre-payment expected to occur in July 2021. As a result, net corporate debt increased by $170M to $701M. CAFD has not been changed. Absent such adjustment to corporate cash and net corporate debt, the ratio of corporate net debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service was 2.0x.

10 Subject to certain customary adjustments.

11 Enterprise Value is defined as the expected investment divided by the 49% equity interest agreed to be acquired. The asset has no debt.

12 EBITDA is calculated as profit/(loss) of the portfolio for the year 2020 after adding back depreciation, amortization and impairment charges. There were no financing costs or income tax in 2020 in this portfolio (see reconciliation on page 15).

13 “Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts” and “Change in non-restricted cash at project level” are calculated on a constant currency basis to reflect actual cash movements isolated from the impact of variations generated by foreign exchange changes during the period.

14 Based on Unaudited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, presented on a 100% basis.