Minim to Present at Sidoti & Company’s Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19, 2021 at 9:15 am

MANCHESTER, NH, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced that Gray Chynoweth, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Doherty, Chief Financial Officer will present at Sidoti & Company’s Virtual Microcap Conference:



Date: May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021 Time: 9:15 am ET

9:15 am ET Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MbM7KezNSlekYD6wTsW5RQ

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Minim Management, please visit https://sidoticonference.com/microcapconference or email James@HaydenIR.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com