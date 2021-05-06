IBI Group Appoints Kevin Bebenek to Global Director, Intelligence

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Bebenek to the role of Global Director, Intelligence. In his previous role as Regional Director for Canada East, Mr. Bebenek oversaw the firm's largest region, with 1,350 employees across nine offices. Mr. Bebenek has been with the firm for 32 years and has been an integral part of the Intelligence sector leadership since 2001. He succeeds Derek Sims, who held the role since 2013 and led the sector in its 53 per cent growth from 2016 to 2020. Mr. Bebenek will assume his new role on July 1, 2021.



“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Bebenek to our global leadership team, following decades of dedicated service to our clients,” said IBI Group CEO Scott Stewart. “He will be supporting a key priority for IBI — to further extend our Intelligence sector into our Buildings and Infrastructure sectors — and I have every confidence in his ability to drive strategic growth through expert leadership and innovative thinking.”

Under Mr. Bebenek’s leadership, and alongside the region's Deputy Regional Directors, Office Leads, Practice Leads, Corporate Services, and many others, the Canada East region exceeded its business plan every year since 2016. This success stems from the renewal of IBI’s back-of-house processes and systems, as well as facilitating the growth of practice teams through collaboration across sectors and geography.

Kevin Bebenek is a Professional Engineer with over 30 years of experience in the creation and application of intelligent systems solutions for managing transportation operations, infrastructure and buildings. He has worked with a wide range of public- and private-sector clients throughout North America and overseas. He has undertaken key roles in advancing the Intelligent Transportation Systems industry in Canada, and has been instrumental in the development of IBI Group’s industry-leading transit systems technology practice.

