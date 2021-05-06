World Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2029: Market was Dominated by Discount MVNOs in 2020

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021 - 2029.



Overview



Proliferation in the number of mobile network subscribers across the globe is one of the key factors fueling the MVNO market growth. The growing demand for operational efficient cellular network across the globe has compelled telecommunication regulatory authorities to encourage MVNO companies to enter the telecommunication market. In addition, investments made by mobile network operators to upgrade telecom infrastructure is also expected to have positive impact on the market growth. These factors are

However, reduced tariffs and thus lower profit margins may pose challenge to the revenue growth of mobile virtual network operators in the short to medium term of the forecast period.

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market was dominated by discount MVNOs in base year 2020. The segment accounted for over one-fourth of the global market revenue in the same year. Low cost SMS and calling services offered by discount MVNOs makes them the preferred choice of customers.

Telecom and Migrant MVNOs represent second and third largest market respectively. These segments collectively accounted for over-one third of the global market revenue in 2015. Migrant MVNOs have garnered lot of interest on account of the customized services offered to consumers of same ethnicity. On the other hand, rise in the number of cellular M2M MVNOs can be credited to the advent of Internet of Things concept.

As of 2020, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was led by full MVNOs. The segment accounted for over 60% of the global mobile virtual network operator market revenue in the same year. Since the interface and backbone infrastructure used by full MVNOs is same as that used by mobile network operators, it offers relatively easier interface and hence are preferred. The trend shall continue and the segment is poised to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period 2021 - 2029.

Although the reseller model allows a MVNO to offer its own value added services and achieve the benefits of operating under its own brand, it does not allow it to get the ownership of client, SIM, or the infrastructure. One of the positives of adopting the reseller model includes its ability to commence quickly.

On the other hand, unlike resellers, service operators offer distinct services that set them apart from mobile service providers. However, due to greater complexity involved in network interfacing and service delivery, mobile network operators either prefer full MVNO or reseller MVNO model over service operator MVNO model.

As of 2020, Europe was the largest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market worldwide followed by North America and Asia Pacific respectively. The MVNO market in Europe is majorly encouraged by regulators and favorable regulatory support in the region. The regulators see MVNO as a way to reduce price and increase competition. A trend of MVNOs being used directly as a regulatory instrument can also be seen in the region.

In addition, Europe is home to around two-third of domestic MVNOs. The trend shall prolong and the region is forecast to hold on to its leading position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is slated to become the most attractive regional market and is expected to witness the fastest growth. The anticipated growth can be attributed to the perpetually increasing mobile subscribers and penetration of mobile communication technologies in the region.

