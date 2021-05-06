The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for 1Q of 2021

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter referred to as the Bank), company code 112025254, Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.



During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for the Q1 of 2021 and recent developments and answered the participant questions aftewards.

91 participant had registered for the webinar, the recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there .

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.