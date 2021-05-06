Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Forms Powerhouse Advisory Board With Leading Cannabis and CPG Executives

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce its newly formed Advisory Board consisting of cannabis and non-cannabis sector professionals, who will provide guidance relating to the Company’s strategic plans and initiatives, and highlight potential key areas of opportunity within the industry.



Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, commented: “We are thrilled to be officially launching the Ayurcann Advisory Board. The Executive Team has taken several months carefully selecting this group of top professionals who each bring unique strengths and backgrounds to the Company. We are proud to say that we have selected these individuals as our inaugural members.”

Advisory Board Members include:

Michael Ash

Michael is the current CEO of Juno OTC Pharmaceuticals, an innovative private label supplier of DiN and NPN products to the Canadian market. Michael has held various high-profile positions in the pharmaceutical industry, notably serving as President of both Pharmetics and NutraLab Canada Ltd., where he developed and launched private label brands of vitamins, minerals and supplements for large retailers across the country. Michael also has extensive experience in Sales and Marketing roles where he has been able to build strong retail relationships across Canada.

Barry Katzman

Mr. Katzman is an accomplished senior executive and entrepreneur with a strong background in both the alcohol and cannabis sectors that includes leadership positions at Molson, as well as ownership roles at six different wineries including Creekside and Stoney Ridge Estates. Barry is the current Board Chairman and Executive director at Thrive Cannabis, Grey Beard Cannabis Co., and the CEO of Hemp Energy Drink. Mr. Katzman has been recognized on numerous occasions with awards for business development and philanthropic efforts in the Niagara region. He holds a business degree from Western University and an MBA from Niagara University in New York.

Trina Fraser

Trina is a partner at Brazeau Seller Law and head of BSL’s CannaLaw® group, Trina has emerged as a leading practitioner in cannabis law in Canada and is often called upon for comment and opinion. Since 2019, the Chambers Canada guide has ranked Trina as a Band 1 lawyer in Cannabis Law. She was selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers™ in Canada in 2020 and 2021 in the field of Cannabis Law. In 2019, she was named by Canadian Lawyer Magazine as one of the Top 25 Most Influential lawyers in Canada, and Trina was named “Attorney of the Year” at the 2019 O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala.

Iris Bincovich

Mrs. Iris Bincovich is the CEO of Innocan Pharma and an experienced C-level executive in healthcare and biotech, with a proven track record in taking companies public, raising capital, and increasing shareholder value. Iris has extensive experience in developing global business strategies to open and penetrate new markets. With nearly 20 years of international marketing, business development and sales experience, she has led and managed hundreds of successful international transactions in the OTC, cosmetics, and dermatology sectors.

Casey Hiltemann

Casey Hiltemann is the Founder and CEO of Budtenders Associate, an inclusive network working towards cannabis de-stigmatization and positive change through education, professional development, data, and research. Casey is also the co-founder of The Budtender’s Choice Awards, an annual event acknowledging and bringing the industry together to recognize and celebrate excellence in Budtending, Customer Service, Retail Design, Branding, Cultivation and Extraction.

Ben Feferman

Ben is the CEO of Amuka Esports, one of Canada's leaders in the esports and gaming industry. Mr. Feferman began his career in the cannabis industry organising large-scale meetups for industry participants, and now Ben works with several leading cannabis brands to help them reach the coveted gamer demographic.

Sudman continued, “As a public company that is solidifying itself as a long-standing player in the Canadian cannabis industry, the team and I wanted to develop an advisory group of individuals who we felt could provide their respective insights in parallel with the deployment of our strategies for brand asset growth and expansion. We look forward to working closely with this group and will continue to evaluate additional member candidates as our growth trajectory progresses.”

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

