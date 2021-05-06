New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Market – Analysis By Type, Pet Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067735/?utm_source=GNW

The trends such as pet humanization and premiumization are driving the Pet market. In this era, people are inclining towards the culture of nuclear families and hence it is resulting in the demand for pet adoption as people have started accepting pets as their family members even in the developing countries.



Dog is the most favourite pet to be adopted in the Pet market. The major factors influencing the growth of the global pet market are mobile pet grooming, strategic initiatives by the major market players, growing humanization and manufacturers opting for e-commerce channel. Currently, pet stores holds the larger market share in the segment of distribution channel as compared to e-commerce channel but, in upcoming years, e-commerce is expected to witness tremendous growth in pet market.



North America region holds the major Pet market share and countries, such as United States and Canada, are the major contributors to the regional market. Increasing adoption of pets in the region, especially in United States, is the major growth-driving factor.



Pet Care Products segment is expected to hold largest share of Pet market. It majorly includes the different kinds of pet care products available in the market attributing to number of benefits related to the daily activities of pets, health related concerns and other related things.



