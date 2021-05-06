Luna Expands At-Home, Outpatient Physical Therapy to Leading Orthopedic Groups

ROCKLIN, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, announced today three new partnerships with the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute , Resurgens Orthopaedics , and Modern Orthopedics to expand access to quality physical therapy for patients across four states. Through Luna, patients will receive the same high-quality care these orthopedic institutions provide in outpatient clinics in the comfort of their home or at the location of their choosing.



“Physical therapy is a vital part of orthopaedic care” said Greg March, Director of Rehabilitation Services at Resurgens Orthopaedics. “This new partnership with Luna will allow our patients to receive our high standard of physical therapy care at home, especially after surgery, on the days and times that work best for them. Luna shares our commitment to exceptional outcomes and patient experience, and we are excited to offer this option to our patients.”

Through the new partnership, the Rothman Institute, Resurgens Orthopaedics, and Modern Orthopedics patients in the Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco Bay area markets will have access to Luna’s best-in-class technology platform to seamlessly match with one of Luna’s exceptional therapists based on speciality, geography, schedules, and other factors. When patients request at-home care, a physical therapist will visit them at a time of their choosing. The therapist will create a unique care plan for each patient and use the Luna platform to communicate with the patient between appointments, prescribe exercises, and track overall recovery. The same therapist will remain with the patient until the end of the treatment plan, ensuring consistent and quality care.

In addition to standardizing quality in the rehabilitation process, Luna also reduces the total cost of care for orthopedic surgeries. After a surgery, many patients receive orders for home health physical therapy, an incredibly costly service typically reserved for immobilized patients, in the weeks immediately following the procedure solely because of the barrier of traveling to the clinic. Luna provides an in-home option for physical therapy at the same cost as an outpatient visit. This saves money for the payer, the patient, and in the case of bundled payment models where a provider is responsible for the total cost of care — from diagnosis to rehab — this saves the provider thousands of dollars per case.

“The Rothman Institute, Resurgens Orthopaedics, and Modern Orthopedics all share Luna’s emphasis on quality care throughout the entirety of a patient’s treatment,” said Palak Shah, Head of Clinical Services at Luna. “We’re excited to help these groups expand their at-home strategies and offer quality physical therapy where patients want to receive care.”

Through Luna’s platform, therapists have access to key precautions and escalation indicators with detailed instructions from the patient’s surgeon. During the patient visit, therapists report the findings, and any warning signs are escalated to the patient’s surgery team in a timely manner. Each patient has unique and specific protocols required for their recovery and Luna therapists closely monitor these details.

“What happens after a surgery is often just as important as the surgery itself,” said Dr. Ian Barrett, Sports Surgery Specialist at Modern Orthopedics. “With Luna, I know that all of my patients are receiving the highest quality care and making meaningful progress toward their goals with the help of Luna’s team of exceptional therapists.”

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic.

For leading health systems and orthopedic groups, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 800 exceptional therapists providing services in 15 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com .