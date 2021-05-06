Boston Semi Equipment Reports Record Backlog for Test Handlers

Multiple new customer wins for test handlers



Strong growth in automotive, industrial and consumer markets

Industry-leading MEMS and high-power IC handling solutions expand market share



BILLERICA, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test automation and test handler company, today announced record orders for its test handlers. The company’s order backlog comprises existing customers and new customers switching to BSE handlers for higher performance and better customer service. BSE’s gravity handler backlog is a mix of MEMS for automotive, high voltage for industrial and automotive, and standard handlers for OSATs. The company’s pick-and-place handler backlog is concentrated in memory and consumer applications.

“Our high performance and innovative products, combined with our superior and attentive customer service, are meeting the industry’s need for more productive solutions,” said Colin Scholefield, co-CEO and President. “We are working to reduce lead times to help our customers ramp production quickly. Many companies are working with BSE because we provide the handler performance they need, combined with a suite of test cell services to maximize the output of their entire test cell, independent of the automated test equipment supplier. We anticipate further growth in 2021 as our next-generation products are released.”

