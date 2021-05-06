Catholic Medical Mission Board Releases Digital Dispatch Offering a Global Look at Motherhood

New York, New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In commemoration of Mother’s Day, Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) is releasing a digital dispatch titled “Mothers Around the World – A Portrait of Strength and Resilience” that offers a global look at the challenges faced by mothers around the world. From Peru to Syria, CMMB paints an intimate portrait of mothers showing great strength and resiliency in the face of difficult challenges the past year.

View or download the dispatch here: https://cmmb.org/mothers-2021

Despite the progress in global health and the great strength of mothers, women and children living in developing countries continue to be among the most vulnerable. Millions of pregnant women, new mothers, and children experience severe illness or death each year, largely from preventable or treatable causes.

Every year 295,000 women die during pregnancy and childbirth. Where you are born determines your ability to access healthcare: 99% of all maternal and child deaths occur in less developed regions, with Africa being the hardest hit.

There is growing concern about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on maternal health. The pandemic has restricted women’s access to maternal healthcare due to lockdowns, disruption of health care services, and fear of visiting health care facilities. Early studies suggest global maternal and fetal outcomes have worsened during the pandemic, with an increase in maternal deaths and still births.

From Haiti and Kenya to Peru, South Sudan, and Zambia, CMMB has continued quality and safe healthcare for mothers during the pandemic. Last year alone, CMMB helped almost 125,000 pregnant women access life-saving antenatal care and delivery services by partnering with rural hospitals and clinics to strengthen their maternal healthcare services.

“Healthcare is a human right, no matter in what country you give birth or raise your child. Despite progress over the years in global maternal health, the work is far from over. We must work in partnership locally to improve health outcomes for mothers and their children globally,” said Mary Beth Powers, President and CEO of CMMB. “We know that improved health means improved lives. Mothers and grandmothers are the center of families, playing an essential role in creating and sustaining healthy households and communities.”



“I am thankful for the opportunity to celebrate the mothers that are working on the frontline, the community-based supporters of the programs, taking a risk each day, ensuring they do not get or pass on COVID-19 to those they serve,” said Batuke Walusiku-Mwewa, CMMB Country Director in Zambia. “They forge ahead, serving mothers and children, children with disabilities, adolescents, and health facility staff. They are the heroes we celebrate this Mother’s Day!”

For questions about the information contained within this press release or about CMMB and its programs, please contact the Director of Communications, Luke Dougherty at LDougherty@cmmb.org

About CMMB



CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) provides long-term community-based medical, preventative, and development aid to women and children who are disproportionately affected by poverty. CMMB focuses on improving access to proper healthcare to the most vulnerable populations in targeted parts of Zambia, Kenya, South Sudan, Peru, and Haiti. CMMB utilizes three pathways to providing care; through the Children and Mothers Partnerships (CHAMPS) program model, the Medical Donations Program, and Volunteer program.

With over 100 years of experience, CMMB distributed nearly half a billion dollars’ worth of medicines and medical supplies to 31 countries last year alone. CMMB’s volunteer doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are paired with medicines and medical supplies in remote communities, providing access to care and building local capacity. CMMB’s CHAMPS program makes long-term commitments in communities, addressing and working to change the root causes that restrict women and children from living healthier lives.

Learn more at: https://cmmb.org/

Attachments