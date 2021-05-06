Catchpoint Announces Integration with Google Cloud, Provides User Visibility Across Applications

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint , the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), announces integration with Google Cloud. This allows IT teams to gain user-centric visibility into the performance, availability, and health of applications and infrastructure running on Google Cloud. Catchpoint is also available on Google Cloud Marketplace enabling a simplified billing process.



Catchpoint Integration with Google Cloud for comprehensive network performance visibility

Google Cloud’s Network Intelligence Center offers real-time network performance visibility into packet loss and latency at a per-project level and correlates with all of Google’s performance to quickly troubleshoot network issues. What has been missing until today was visibility into what is happening between the user and the applications and services hosted on Google Cloud, as well as visibility into Google Cloud to various SaaS applications.

“There has been a lack of single monitoring solutions that can collect and analyze telemetry on all aspects of application delivery,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO at Catchpoint. “This integration between Google Cloud and Catchpoint fixes that.”

Gaining Visibility into the Digital Wilderness

Catchpoint provides comprehensive visibility into what happens between the user and the cloud or the data center. For most enterprises, this expanse is a highly complex, unpredictable, and virtually invisible digital wilderness. Catchpoint, leveraging more than 1,300 vantage points staged at strategic locations all around the globe, is able to rapidly spot and quantify problems as they occur, allowing enterprises to take action before users notice any issues.

Adding Catchpoint’s unique global digital experience insights enabled by the largest global monitoring network in the world, to the existing visibility provided by Google Cloud’s partner ecosystem, eliminates the visibility gaps that have long plagued enterprises. No other cloud platform has true Blackbox data as a part of their observability stack.

With this integration, network observability and performance monitoring teams can instantly visualize Catchpoint data alongside Network Intelligence Center’s data and insights in the Google Cloud Monitoring platform. For extra flexibility, the Catchpoint data can also be visualized using Grafana, an open-source analytics and interactive visualization web application.

“This is a perfect example of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts,” said Lakshmi Sharma, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud. “Organizations can now visualize Catchpoint data alongside Google’s real-time performance metrics offered by Network Intelligence Center in Google Cloud Monitoring, in order to fix issues before they impact users.”

Integrations Benefits

This integration eliminates visibility gaps and allows organizations to amplify application observability, which optimizes user experience and enables better management of digital business performance. Ultimately, this leads to better business outcomes.

The integration is available immediately.

