Augmedix to Showcase AI-enabled Platform Expertise and Insights at MGMA’s Pathways Virtual Conference in May

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced its participation in the Medical Group Management Association's (MGMA) 2021 Medical Practice Excellence: Pathways Conference Digital Experience (MPE: Pathways Conference DX), May 11-13, 2021.



In the session, “Intelligence and Human Pairing: The Best of Both Worlds in Healthcare”, participants will learn how to leverage AI-enabled solutions, compare AI-alone versus a hybrid human/AI approach, and explore how these platforms can assist staff by providing more accuracy and reliability while increasing productivity.

“A hybrid approach is a more advanced documentation solution,” said Davin Lundquist, Chief Medical Officer at Augmedix. “Blending both AI and human intellect helps clinicians to carry on natural patient-conversations, while simultaneously delivering accurate and timely documentation. Joe Marks, a Director at Augmedix and Advisor to the Center for Machine Learning & Health at Carnegie Mellon University, and I are excited for the opportunity to share our perspectives during the Pathways Conference on the benefits of the hybrid approach and what the future holds for AI.”

The theme of the MPE: Pathways Conference DX is Follow Your Path: Finance | Operations | Data. The conference will bring healthcare professionals together to choose the path that fits their day-to-day roles and responsibilities, and offers attendees access to the latest healthcare operations, data and financial education. The MPE: Pathways Conference DX will showcase five content tracks, 30 sessions, 50 speakers and opportunities to network with 2,000+ peers in a state-of-the-art digital experience.

“The pandemic accelerated medical practices’ use of technology and we, as an industry, are rapidly including it in our daily processes to increase patient satisfaction and enhance operations. We are excited for Augmedix to share their expertise on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how attendees can improve workflow by incorporating a Hybrid-AI approach into their organizations,” said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and CEO at MGMA.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation’s largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members’ behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .