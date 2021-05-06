LUG 2021 Virtual Event Hosted by OpenSFS and the University of Florida

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Scalable File Systems (OpenSFS), the premier non-profit organization advancing and coordinating the Lustre® file system community, has announced plans for the 2021 Lustre User Group (LUG) conference . LUG 2021 will take place May 19-20, 2021 in cyberspace, hosted by OpenSFS and the University of Florida. Mid-May is the perfect time of year for system architects, Lustre administrators, users, and system vendors to get together and learn about the latest Lustre features and roadmaps, as well as establish lasting connections/collaborations among attendees.



LUG 2021 will begin on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The detailed program is posted online at https://www.rc.ufl.edu/research/events/lug-2021/ . This year’s networking events will be online via a virtual platform that allows registrants and sponsors to mingle and interact. Networking details will be provided after completing event registration. The networking events will take place immediately after the conference program closes each day.

Why you should attend: As always, LUG 2021 will have technical sessions on the latest Lustre developments and best practices, and provide opportunities to share information, network, and collaborate with your peers. We are excited for the release of Lustre 2.14 earlier this year! New features include Client Data Encryption, OST Pool Quotas, DNE auto-restriping - and the upcoming Lustre 2.15 release is taking shape.

About UF: With more than 50,000 students and 30,000 faculty and staff, the University of Florida is not only one of the most diverse colleges in the country, it is also one of America’s best public research institutions and home to the first supercomputer in the state -- HiPerGator. In 2020, the University of Florida announced a public-private partnership with NVIDIA. A $50 million gift is now empowering UF’s transformation to an AI university, enabling research to address some of the world’s most formidable challenges, create unprecedented access to AI training and tools, and build momentum for the evolving future of work. Due to its partnership with NVIDIA, the University of Florida now has the fastest AI supercomputer in higher education.

Time is Short: LUG registration is free but required ahead of time to participate so be sure to sign up before the May 19 deadline! Register today: at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opensfs-lug-2021-virtual-event-tickets-150979508775

Support LUG 2021: Is your company interested in sponsorship? LUG 2021 brings together Lustre system architects, administrators, and users from around the world. Sponsorship options include virtual presence in conference and social networking events, speaking opportunities, and the ability to have materials included in a mailing sent to consenting conference registrants. Sponsorship opportunities are described on our website. Please contact us at admin@opensfs.org to learn more.

Thanks to our 2021 Sponsors, DDN and HPE for their support of LUG 2021.

We hope to see you at LUG 2021!

About OpenSFS:

OpenSFS is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 to advance Lustre development, ensuring it remains vendor-neutral, open, and freely downloadable (http://lustre.org/download/). OpenSFS participants include vendors and customers who employ the world’s best Lustre file system experts, implementing and supporting Lustre solutions across HPC and commercial enterprises. OpenSFS actively promotes the growth, stability and vendor neutrality of the Lustre file system.

OpenSFS web site: https://opensfs.org

