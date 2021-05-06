Galecto to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Host Myelofibrosis Key Opinion Leader Event

BOSTON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that members of the Galecto executive team will participate in multiple upcoming investor events.



Investor Conferences

Hans Schambye, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Freve, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors at the following investor conferences:

Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference – Corporate Presentation on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 AM ET

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference – Corporate Presentation on Thursday, June 3 at 8:30 AM ET

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Liver Disease Day – Thursday, June 17

LifeSci Advisors Nordic Biotech Summit – Tuesday, June 29

Key Opinion Leader Event

On Wednesday, June 9, Galecto will host a key opinion leader event to discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet clinical need for myelofibrosis, as well as the potential for GB2064, Galecto’s LOXL2 inhibitor that is expected to enter a phase 2 trial in the current quarter.

A live webcast of the KOL event and available presentations will be posted under the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.galecto.com. A replay of each available presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based galectin inhibitors and the collagen cross-linking enzyme, LOXL2, inhibitors. Galecto has multiple clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer focused on galectin-3 and LOXL2, including an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) currently in a phase 2b trial for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company’s pipeline also includes an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) that is expected to be part of (i) a phase 2 trial for the potential treatment of NSCLC in combination with an anti-PD1 product and (ii) a phase 1b/2 trial in liver cirrhosis, as well as an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) that is expected to part of a phase 2 trial for the potential treatment of myelofibrosis. It is anticipated that enrollment for all of these trials will be initiated in 2021.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about the timing for initiation of enrollment in three separate Phase 2 trials for myelofibrosis, NSCLC, liver cirrhosis. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s focus, plans for clinical development, product candidates and pipeline. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

For more information, contact: