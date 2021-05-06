InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. CEO and Director Hugh Rogers

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTC:XPHYF), recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the podcast, Rogers discussed the company’s various lines of business, including its work to scale industrial production of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelics.

“The psychedelic space is really exciting. This is absolutely the cutting edge of mental health treatment for everything – depression, anxiety, trauma-related counseling, PTSD, addiction treatment. The preliminary data looks extremely promising,” Rogers said. “These are new classes of drugs. They’ve been around for a long time and, in some cases, have been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine. It’s really just sort of been the past couple of years that there’s an opportunity for a corporate entity to take this on. We’re just getting started here.”

“You can cultivate psilocybin in mushrooms, but how do you standardize that formula? Maybe you can get close to a percentage of psilocybin, but, in terms of the other components in there, it’s extremely difficult,” he explained. “What we’re doing is we have a biotechnology program in Germany now at a leading university. We’re incorporating a number of genes into microorganisms to produce industrial scale EU-GMP psilocybin. This is a common practice in the medical industry to produce various organic compounds. That’s just an example of where we want to be, to create the foundation for production of standardized product and incorporate that standardized product into our drug formulation platform.”

“We have a few of these projects on the go. In Germany, it’s psilocybin. In Canada, right now we’re working on the industrial GMP production of pharmaceutical-grade mescaline. The government is relatively liberal. Actually, internationally, the Canadian government is at the absolute forefront. People are probably familiar with mescaline from the peyote cactus. It’s relatively common, but not easy to scale up to agricultural production.”

Throughout the interview, Rogers discusses the company’s competitive advantage, how XPhyto Therapeutics chooses projects to work on and where he expects the company to be in five to 10 years.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. works with the most promising disrupters in the pharmaceutical industry; accelerates research and technology development; and commercializes products with an entrepreneurial approach and a commitment to efficiency, effectiveness and accessibility. The company’s network spans Europe and North America, with companies at the forefront of diagnostics and drug formulations, and universities specializing in research on the use of psychedelics and cannabinoids. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.XPhyto.com

