Cue Biopharma to Present at the 2021 Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today it will give a poster presentation at the New York Academy of Sciences 2021 Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy meeting, which is being held virtually from May 12-14, 2021. The presentation will highlight clinical and preclinical data supporting the mechanism of action (MOA) for the Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, its expanding pipeline, and platform derivatives Neo-STAT™ and RDI-STAT™ (Re-Directed Immuno-STATs) to enhance anti-tumor immune responses.



Title: Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) Platform: Targeting Tumor Heterogeneity and Tumor Escape Mechanisms

Presenter: Steve Quayle, Ph.D., Vice President, Translational Pharmacology, Cue Biopharma

The poster will be available in the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website under Scientific Publications and Presentations, following the presentation at the New York Academy of Sciences 2021 Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy meeting.

Dr. Quayle will discuss how the Immuno-STAT platform and biologics enable selective engagement of tumor-specific T cell repertoires against tumors. He will showcase lead drug candidate, CUE-101, derived from the interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based CUE-100 series of Immuno-STATs that are designed for selective delivery of IL-2 to tumor-specific T cells. CUE-101 has shown favorable signs of tolerability, dose-dependent pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) activity, and anti-tumor activity in an ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy clinical trial for heavily pretreated patients with HPV+ head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The presentation will also feature the Company’s second drug candidate, CUE-102, which targets the Wilms tumor (WT1) protein and is expected to reach the clinic in 2022, as well as next-generation platforms, Neo-STAT and RDI-STAT, engineered to address tumor heterogeneity and circumvent tumor escape mechanisms, respectively.

About New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS) Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy Meeting

NYAS 2021 Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy meeting will convene experts in tumor immunology, cancer genetics and computational biology to discuss innovative methods to analyze both the tumor and the host immune system and highlight the links between tumor genotype, immune phenotype and patient response. Key themes under discussion will include tumor evolution, neoantigens, novel therapeutic targets, and mechanisms driving the emergence of resistance to current therapy.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

