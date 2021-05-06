NEURAVEST EXPANDS TEAM WITH NEW HEAD OF DATA AND STRATEGY HIRE

New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuravest Research, a provider of AI-driven model portfolio solutions for institutional investors, today announced the hire of JP Gravitt as Head of Data and Strategy. Gravitt will spearhead the opening and staffing of Neuravest’s New York City office.

JP Gravitt is a Wall Street veteran with a unique mix of fundamental stock analysis experience paired with an expertise in the utilization of alternative and other types of data. Prior to joining Neuravest, Gravitt was most recently the Director of Research at alternative data provider 7Park Data. There, he built a team of experienced investors to analyze and contextualize data sets. During his time there, he began working on solutions that combined a fundamental investing approach with data analysis that he will soon apply to his new role at Neuravest.

“JP’s unique buy-side and sell-side experience positions him to excel in a pivotal role critical to Neuravest’s rapid growth as a global player. JP is tasked with staffing our NYC office with vertical experts who will merge traditional best practices in market, sector and individual securities analysis with our ground breaking AI technology in data validation and portfolio construction,” said Erez Katz, co-founder and CEO of Neuravest. “We’re looking forward to continued growth as we expand our team and global presence. It’s an exciting time for our company and we’re thrilled to have JP on our team.”

As Head of Data and Strategy, Gravitt will head the research and data team to help bring on various alternative and traditional data sets while determining the utility of those sets on a stand along basis, as well as in concert with other data sets. He will oversee a team of analysts both in New York and in Neuravest’s Atlanta-based headquarters, that will ultimately build and monitor optimized specific thematic portfolios for clients. Neuravest will continue to create unique, flexible portfolios that can quickly be validated on the Neuravest platform with a clear overarching goal to consistently outperform their respective benchmarks. Gravitt will also serve as Head of Neuravest’s New York office.

Throughout his 20+ year career, Gravitt also held roles as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Moore Capital, Citibank, and Fred Alger. Prior to his financial services roles, Gravitt was a programmer and achieved his MBA at the University of Chicago Booth after receiving his BS in Mathematics from Vanderbilt University.

Commenting on the new role, Gravitt said: “I am really excited to join the Neuravest team. Erez and the team have spent years building an AI-driven engine and platform capable of finding the utility and alpha in multiple streams of data. Now, it is a matter of putting that data and learning into context for an array of money management goals and needs.”

This news follows a successful quarter for Neuravest, driven by the company’s public launch in February of this year. Neuravest recently welcomed fintech pioneer Seth Merrin as executive chairman and last week launched Data Refinery™. The company’s New York City office, located in midtown, exemplifies the company’s next phase of growth as it gears to attract experienced talent and meet growing institutional demand for performance-boosting AI-driven portfolios.

About Neuravest

Neuravest empowers asset managers across the globe to deliver superior fund performance by applying machine learning and data science to portfolio construction and management. Launched in 2021 as a successor to Lucena Research, Neuravest takes AI-based investment insight and decision support to the next level by designing and delivering pre-configured thematic portfolios and bespoke investment models using best-in-class alternative data sources. To Learn more, visit www.neuravest.net