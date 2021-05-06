Surrozen Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Mace Rothenberg, M.D., and Christopher Chai

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced the addition of Mace Rothenberg, M.D., and Christopher Chai to its Board of Directors.



“Throughout their impressive careers, both Mace and Chris have led teams focused on different aspects of supporting the translation of promising research, from clinical operations and study design to business development and financing strategy,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “As Surrozen advances its broad therapeutic pipeline toward clinical investigation, we look forward to leveraging Chris and Mace’s unique insights as members of our board of directors.”

As chief medical officer of Pfizer, Dr. Rothenberg led Pfizer’s Worldwide Medical & Safety organization that is responsible for ensuring that patients, physicians, and regulatory agencies are provided with information on the safe and appropriate use of Pfizer’s medications. Dr. Rothenberg also served as a member of Pfizer’s Portfolio Strategy and Investment Committee, Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical Leadership Team, and Blueprint Leaders Forum. Prior to becoming Pfizer’s CMO, Dr. Rothenberg led Pfizer’s oncology clinical drug development efforts. Over a 10-year period, his team developed and obtained regulatory approvals for 11 new cancer medicines, including IBRANCE® (palbociclib), the first CDK 4/6 inhibitor for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, and XALKORI® (crizotinib), the first targeted medicine developed for patients with ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer. Dr. Rothenberg is the recipient of the first Craig Saxton Lifetime Achievement Award from Pfizer for his success in cancer drug development, the Lane W. Adams Quality of Life Award from the American Cancer Society, and the Statesman Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He received his BA magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.D. from the New York University School of Medicine. Dr. Rothenberg received his post-graduate training in Internal Medicine at Vanderbilt University and in Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Rothenberg is joining the Surrozen Board of Directors as the nominee of Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (“CHFW”) in connection with the announced business combination between Surrozen and CHFW.

“The Wnt pathway holds tremendous promise for treating a variety of medical conditions, and I have been impressed with Surrozen’s progress in finding ways to exploit the pathway for therapeutic benefit,” said Dr. Rothenberg. “I am proud to join Surrozen’s board as its pipeline advances toward clinical investigation and to help advance the company’s mission to develop transforming treatment of serious diseases.”

As a venture partner at SR One, Mr. Chai guides portfolio companies on their engagement with investors and overall financing strategy and execution. Throughout his over 20 years of executive management and investment banking experience, Mr. Chai has taken companies public from both the company and the banking side. Prior to joining SR One, Mr. Chai served as Chief Financial Officer of Principia Biopharma, where he led the company from an early-stage private venture-backed company to its acquisition by Sanofi for $3.7 billion. He was previously CFO at MAP Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan) and Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations at CV Therapeutics (acquired by Gilead). He has built and evolved his teams from private to public company finance organizations. Mr. Chai received his BS in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University.

“Over the course of my career, I have been proud to help companies grow strategically and to have the resources to advance promising pipelines,” said Mr. Chai. “I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to guide Surrozen at this pivotal time in its growth to bring its deep, innovative pipeline of therapies to patients in need.”

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

