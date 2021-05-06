BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group partners with Uncharted Software to offer diverse data evidence collection

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG'' or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring, and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Uncharted Software Inc. ( uncharted.software ), an award-winning provider of innovative data visualization solutions.



This strategic partnership will allow investigators and analysts to exploit complex cryptocurrency related data and make it possible for anyone in law enforcement to incorporate and comprehend this data as part of criminal investigations or intelligence cases. By combining cryptocurrency data with other sources such as call detail records, Cellebrite UFED, GPS, Google, UBER, Lyft, Berla, social media, and other data types, investigators are able to see a clear picture of a suspect’s activities.

Some of the capabilities law enforcement professionals will benefit from:

Cryptocurrency transactional data added to GeoTime® by Uncharted®, the only 3D mapping and analysis tool for investigators and analysts. Visualize communication and location information with the most advanced analysis and reporting tools in law enforcement which can now incorporate BIG’s proprietary blockchain data. Investigators can track and trace illicit activities involving Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV), Ethereum (ETH, ERC20 tokens), Litecoin (LTC), and Omni layer-Tether.



"Technologically savvy criminals use cryptocurrency to finance crimes and evade detection by the authorities. It's our mission to put advanced, simple-to-use, and reliable crypto analytics in the hands of law enforcement," said Lance Morginn, President, BIG. "By partnering with Uncharted, a leader in investigative solutions for law enforcement, we are fulfilling our mission to equip law enforcement to fight crime in the era of crypto."

To kick-off the new partnership, BIG and Uncharted hosted a webinar for active law enforcement analysts and investigators, highlighting how QLUE™ and GeoTime Enterprise can work together to help make sense of cryptocurrency data.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen cryptocurrency play a role in many investigations ― it’s a growing problem for investigators who aren’t always equipped to work with this type of data,” said Curtis Garton, Managing Partner and Director of Product at Uncharted. “Our partnership with BIG will help investigators and analysts make sense of cryptocurrency data by giving them the tools to layer it with other data such as call records and social media providing them a more complete view of their investigation.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) and Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators, and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Uncharted Software

Uncharted® ( www.uncharted.software ) is an award-winning provider of innovative data visualization solutions. Uncharted invents, builds, and deploys profoundly visual software for improved awareness, analysis, and decision-making in the most challenging information environments. Used by hundreds of thousands in government, law enforcement, and industry every day, Uncharted’s creative innovations combine visual languages of expression and interaction with advanced analytics to maximize the ability of human and machine.

GeoTime® by Uncharted® is a powerful visual analysis and mapping software for law enforcement, used primarily for investigative cases involving call detail records, mobile forensic data, GPS, location-tracking data, and social media data. GeoTime is currently used by law enforcement and public safety agencies in over 26 countries for criminal investigations, analysis, surveillance operations and courtroom presentation.

For more information, please visit our website at https://geotime.com/

