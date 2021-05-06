Auvik Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best IT Management Solution

WATERLOO, ON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auvik, an award-winning provider of cloud-based network management software, today announced it’s been named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best IT Management Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

With automated network topology mapping, IT asset management, performance monitoring, and NetFlow analysis as a key product features, cloud-based Auvik enables even the most junior technician on an IT team to understand and manage a network. Auvik can be deployed in minutes and offers a true out-of-the-box experience, with support for over 15,000 devices from more than 700 vendors, and pre-configured alerts based on network management best practices.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Auvik was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

“The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout a historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

“We’re proud and honored to be recognized by SIIA and a panel of industry expert judges, for our commitment to delivering software that provides the network visibility and control required by today’s IT teams,” said Alex Hoff, Chief Product Officer of Auvik Networks. “With applications in the cloud, people working from everywhere, and internet-enabled everything, IT teams are being continuously challenged to stay ahead of their users’ needs. Auvik helps IT teams move from reactive to proactive and mitigate operational risk associated with the network.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

About Auvik Networks

Auvik’s cloud-based network management software keeps IT networks around the world running optimally. By automating and simplifying network management, Auvik helps rocket an IT team’s efficiency and capacity, while protecting the business from network risk. Auvik is one of the fastest growing North American technology companies, and is winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, Deloitte Fast 500, and recognized as the #1 ranked Canadian company in the FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. Visit www.auvik.com or follow @AuvikNetworks on Twitter. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.

