Qorvo® Acquires Leading MEMS-based Sensor Solution Provider NextInput

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, announced today that it has acquired Mountain View, California-based NextInput, a pioneer in the emerging field of force-sensing solutions for human-machine interface (HMI). NextInput has shipped tens of millions of MEMS-based sensors to leading manufacturers of smartphones, wearables, automobiles and other applications. The acquisition of NextInput expands Qorvo’s technology portfolio and enables Qorvo to accelerate the deployment of force-sensing solutions utilizing MEMS-based sensors. NextInput will be part of Qorvo’s Mobile Products and will be led by NextInput CEO and Founder Ali Foughi.



Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “The NextInput team is a great addition to our Mobile Products business, providing MEMS-based sensors in innovative products for customers in existing and new markets. NextInput enhances Qorvo’s technology and product leadership while opening new opportunities in next-generation human-machine interface solutions.”

Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder, said, “Our team is excited to take this next important step and continue our mission to innovate and revolutionize the touch experience with the world’s best sensing solutions. Qorvo’s broad portfolio of complementary technologies and world-class supply chain capabilities enable us to scale the business rapidly. We look forward to building on our success in the HMI market as part of a global leader in semiconductor solutions.”

NextInput was founded in 2012 and provides micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) -based sensing solutions for the mobile, true wireless stereo (TWS), consumer, automotive, IoT, robotics, medical and industrial markets. NextInput MEMS force sensors and infrared (IR) presence sensors replace buttons and capacitive touch solutions with superior performance, creating new user interface possibilities.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

