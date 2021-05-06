A-Mark Expands Trading Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Rick Gibbons as Senior Vice President of Trading, Global Precious Metals

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, has expanded its trading team with the appointment of Rick Gibbons to the new position of senior vice president of trading, global precious metals.



Gibbons brings to A-Mark more than three decades of experience in precious metals trading. Prior to A-Mark, Gibbons was a senior trader in HSBC’s precious metals division. During his 34-year tenure at HSBC, Gibbons helped to establish the firm as one of the world's leading institutional precious metals firms. He started his career at Merrill Lynch, where he completed the firm’s prestigious training program, and is a longtime member of the International Precious Metals Institute (IPMI).

“Rick’s extensive background from mine finance and end user consumption to institutional trading, makes him a valuable addition to our trading team,” said Kevin Pelo, executive vice president and head of global trading for A-Mark. “Rick brings a proven track record and deep industry relationships to our company, which we look forward to leveraging as we expand A-Mark’s trading operations globally.”

