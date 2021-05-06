Ducommun to Host Virtual Investor Day May 26, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 during which time the Company will provide an update on its growth strategy and operations, along with current views on market dynamics and industry trends. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes; it will showcase presentations by Stephen Oswald, chairman, president and CEO, Christopher Wampler, vice president, CFO, controller and treasurer and other members of the Company’s senior leadership. A Q&A session will follow the presentations.



For individuals wishing to ask questions, advanced registration is required and may be secured by contacting the Ducommun’s Investor Relations team. An archived replay of the event will be available for 90 days following the broadcast.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Time: Presentations begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and the event is expected to last 90 minutes

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665

Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com



