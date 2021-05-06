Predictmedix announces technology deployment at Long Term Care residence in Edmonton, in partnership with Optima Living

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce deployment of Safe Entry Stations at the Aster Garden Optima Living Community in partnership with Optima Living, Connectus Global, and Juiceworks Exhibits. This marks the market entry into the long-term care and assisted living sectors in North America, which have been hit hard during the current pandemic.



A new, innovative, seniors living community offering independent living and memory care, Aster Gardens started safely welcoming residents on the first day of Spring, March 21. Karen Fitzgerald, Aster Gardens General Manager, said the scanner is one more safeguard that has been put in place to keep residents and others safe from COVID-19 as well as other infectious diseases or viruses.

“At Aster Gardens, we’re extremely pleased to use such ground-breaking technology and lead the way for other seniors’ communities that might consider using it,” said Ali Shivji, Principal of Optima Living. “Optima Living’s focus is always on creating quality, meaningful lives for residents who live in any of our 18 seniors living communities in western Canada.”

“Connectus welcomes the opportunity to be involved in this project with Aster Gardens and working with a sector that has been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to make Aster Gardens a safe place for residents to live and for families eventually to be together again. We need to take care of each other now more than ever,” said Norine Anderson, COO Connectus Global.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Optima living and are excited to enter the long-term patient care market. Our AI-powered suite of technology will ensure safer living standards for all members and we are particularly proud to have taken the first step in catering to a safer, more secure community building for patients,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO, Predictmedix.

This deployment was covered by CTV News which can be watched or read below:

https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2195960

https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/thermal-scanner-placed-at-sherwood-park-seniors-home-to-detect-covid-19-1.5415753

For more details on this release please click on the following video interview: https://www.youtube.com/embed/tFT356ggM3M?feature=oembed

About Optima Living

Since 2007, Optima Living has established a strong reputation as an owner and operator of seniors’ residential communities located in western Canada. These communities range from Independent to Assisted Living, Long term Care to Memory Care Living, and Residential Mental Health. Optima believes its North Star – Let us welcome you home – is what allows the company’s unique culture to flourish in all its seniors’ residential communities. For further information, visit www.optimaliving.ca

About Aster Gardens

As one of Optima Living’s 10 seniors’ communities in Alberta, Aster Gardens is a 157-suite residence designed for people able to live fully independent lives. In addition to world-class independent living for seniors, Aster Gardens offers the Optima Living Memory Care Program for people with cognitive concerns. The Memory Care Program is rooted in person-centred care and developed in collaboration with the University of Alberta and the University of Manitoba.

About Connectus Global

Connectus is an Alberta based technology company that is leveraging digital technologies for improved safety and productivity in the workplace and is enabling the industry by providing a range of products such as advanced Ultra-Wideband real-time location tracking systems, document digitization, electronic permitting solutions, and access & certification of data, as well as offering business continuity solutions for facilitating safer operations and a streamlined return to work. For any information, contact Connectus by www.connectusglobal.com

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.

Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses artificial intelligence to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. has expanded its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

For further information, please contact:

Ehsan Agahi, Investor Relations

Tel: 778 229 4319

Email: IR@predictmedix.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.