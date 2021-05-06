United States Vacation Cruises to Re-start in July According to the CDC

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the US Vacation Cruise Industry, "Cruise Ships - US Vacation Cruises to Re-start in July"



Cruise lines could resume US operations by mid-July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, sending the industry's stocks up on investor hope that a more than year-long suspension could be nearing its end.

Ships can begin limited sailings with passengers if 98 percent of its crew and 95 percent of its passengers are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, which has met twice-weekly with cruise line reps over the past month to discuss how they can safely resume sailing from US ports.

The CDC said it agreed to ease some requirements on testing and shorten the process through which cruise operators were required to apply for simulated sailings, which are required before passenger sailings under current CDC restrictions.

The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on cruise and yacht vacations:

Yacht Charter Market Report Worldwide 2021

United States Passenger Cruises & Ferries Market 2021-2025

Luxury Travel - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Cruise Ships - US Vacation Cruises to Re-start in July"