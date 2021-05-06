New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Ultrasound Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology, and Application, Portability, End User, and Region (14 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067444/?utm_source=GNW



• Technology – 2D Ultrasound Systems, 4D/3D Ultrasound Systems, and Others (Fusion Imaging, Tissue Harmonic Imaging)

• Product Type – Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, and Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

• Portability – Cart/Trolley-Based Systems, Portable Systems, and Handheld Devices and Wearables

• Application – General Imaging, Cardiology Imaging, Vascular Imaging, Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging, Lung Imaging, Urology, Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging, and Other Imaging

• End User – Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America- U.S. and Canada

• Europe- Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Sweden, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



Growth Drivers



• Advent of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Systems Driving a Fast-Paced Growth

• Integration of Artificial Intelligence into Ultrasound

• Rising Need for Examination in Case of Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



Market Restraints



• Limitations with Resolution and Quality of Images

• Product Recall and Shortage of Trained Technicians

• Growing End User Preference for Refurbished Equipment



Market Opportunities



• Advancement in Technology Promising a Strong Growth Potential

• Improving Ultrasound Workflow



Key Companies Profiled



BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation), Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG



Overview on the Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market



Global next-generation ultrasound systems market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape.There is rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance.



Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing advanced ultrasound systems into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of ultrasound systems across the globe.



Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market Forecast



The global next-generation ultrasound systems market was valued at $8,246.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $21,079.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The increasing demand for quality ultrasound systems for the medical field, availability of technologically advanced products in the field of 3D, 4D, and upcoming 5D ultrasound systems, the increasing incidences of targeted diseases, and government funding and R&D investments during COVID-19, are the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting the market growth. These challenges include the limitations of ultrasound systems, product recalls, shortage of trained technicians, growing end user preference for refurbished ultrasound systems, etc. Hence, it is anticipated that these factors will have a significant impact on the ultrasound systems market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.



Competitive Landscape



The global next-generation ultrasound systems market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have ample opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.



During January 2017 - March 2021, the market witnessed approximately 48 joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, three funding and investments, 16 product approvals, 28 product launches and enhancements, and one merger and acquisition. Joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships were among the most frequently followed strategies that were incorporated by numerous players to establish a strong foothold in the market.



Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships not only with other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop next-generation ultrasound systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.



Moreover, the leading players in the global next-generation ultrasound systems market include BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation), Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG, among others.



