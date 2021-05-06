Water Ways Announces a New Order for a Cannabis Irrigation System in Israel

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it received a CAD$130,000 new order for upgrading an existing Cannabis irrigation system to one of the largest Medical Cannabis licensed producers in Israel. Water Ways expects to deliver the system in Q3 of 2021.

The order was comprised of the following components:

Upgrading the existing irrigation system, redesigning and replacing all the electric valves and pipeline for water distribution to the different growing areas.

The goals of the upgrade were to raise the level of uniformity in irrigation and fertilization to bring about a more uniform growth and yield. Design and installation of a system of water tanks allowing better control of the quality and quantity of water entering the irrigation system in the field.

The system includes circulating the water in a UV system for water disinfection and continuous monitoring of the salinity (EC) and acidity (pH) levels in the water in order to pinpoint the amounts of fertilizer added to the irrigation water. Design and delivery of foggers cooling system, for the clones and vegetative growing rooms (VEG). The system is designed to decrease the temperature and enrich the space with moisture on hot and dry days. Design and installation of a reverse osmosis (RO) system and a dilution junction that can control the levels of salts in the water. The system will allow the introduction of salt-less water into the fogging system, and at the same time, the system is enabling to maintain constant levels of salts that reach the irrigation system.

Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are gaining an excellent reputation in the Israeli medical cannabis market, one of the largest in the world, as the leading vendor of irrigation and fertilization solutions, due to our profound knowledge and experience in the technology of growing Cannabis precise tailor-made cultivation systems.”

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

