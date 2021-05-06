Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the chemicals industry "Wendy's is Latest Fast-Food Chain to Ban 'Forever Chemicals'"



The American fast-food giant Wendy's reported that it will eliminate toxic PFAS chemicals (per-fluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) from its consumer-facing packaging in the USA and Canada by the end of 2021, and establishing a restricted substances list (RSL) in the USA.



Wendy's new announcement follows a national study led by Toxic-Free Future and its program, the Mind the Store campaign, which analysed packaging from six food chains, including Wendy's, McDonald's, and Burger King. Testing found that all six food chains sampled had one or more food packaging items that likely contained toxic PFAS. Of the six restaurants sampled from this study, Wendy's is the fifth to announce actions toward banning PFAS in its food packaging since March 2020; only Burger King has not yet announced meaningful action.



PFAS chemicals have been shown to cause a wide range of health problems in humans, migrate easily out of packaging into food, and have been called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment.



The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on chemicals such as:

