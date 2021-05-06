Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the EV battery industry"Ford Jumps Into EV Battery Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US auto company Ford Motor announced plans Tuesday to invest $185 million into a new battery lab as a step toward manufacturing its own battery cells for electric vehicles.



The funds will go toward constructing Ford Ion Park, a 200,000-square-foot production "pilot facility" that's expected to open by the end of next year in metro Detroit. Ford's new facility will not, however, be a full battery cell production facility like Tesla has or as General Motors has announced, as part of recent $4.6 billion investments in the U.S.



Ford plans to put $22 billion into electric vehicles through 2025.

