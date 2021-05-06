CRYPTO ESTATE PLANNING COMES TO MARKET

Jackson, WY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Ocean Trust, a Wyoming-chartered trust company that provides comprehensive wealth management services for high-net worth individuals, family offices, and advisors, has partnered with Anchorage Digital to deliver a first of its kind trust and estate planning solution for crypto asset holders. Known as COIN (Crypto Optimized Irrevocable Non-grantor) Trust, this innovative structure brings together the benefits of sophisticated trust and estate planning strategies managed by Two Ocean Trust with one of the most advanced and secure digital asset custody platforms, powered by Anchorage Digital.

“Trusts and custodians have been around for hundreds of years. What is unique about COIN Trust is how we’ve integrated both in a seamless solution optimized for crypto assets,” said Joel Revill, CEO of Two Ocean Trust. “It requires a detailed understanding of how this asset class is different, and in many ways superior, to more traditional trust assets.”

COIN Trust represents an important evolution for digital asset holders who can now realize the same private client experience for their digital wealth as they can with traditional assets. It brings together the best of the Anchorage Digital platform and Two Ocean’s established trust services to create the most secure and forward-thinking solutions for estate planning in the digital asset space.

“Digital asset estate planning is an absolute must, but the trust is only as good as its underlying custody,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO of Anchorage Digital. “With Anchorage custody solving key person risk and Two Ocean’s established trust and estate planning structure, family offices and high-net worth individuals can make a reliable plan for the future.”

Accessible via Two Ocean’s comprehensive wealth management platform, COIN Trust provides many features and benefits specifically tailored to a crypto-investment environment. This includes multi-signature private key management; institutional-grade trade execution; systematic performance and tax reporting; and access to favorable trust, estate planning, and tax laws deliberately designed into a pro-crypto regulatory and legal framework.

“Digital asset investors are realizing that trust and estate planning unlocks significant benefits to ensure that wealth is passed on in a safe, expeditious, and tax-optimized manner,” explained Revill. “This is why a structure like COIN Trust is so important. It is uniquely designed for crypto assets to be securely held, legally protected, and professionally managed across generations.”

About Two Ocean Trust

Two Ocean Trust provides wealth management services to high-net worth individuals, family offices, and advisers. We offer a full range of investment, trust and estate capabilities including the first comprehensive wealth management platform to seamlessly bridge traditional and digital assets. Based in Jackson Hole and regulated by the Wyoming Division of Banking, Two Ocean Trust is uniquely positioned to provide access to Wyoming's low tax rates, favorable trust laws and unparalleled privacy and legal protections. For additional information, visit www.twoocean.com.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital provides institutions simple and secure participation in digital assets, all integrated with custody. As the first federally chartered crypto bank, Anchorage offers the most advanced digital asset platform for institutional investors and setting a new standard for security and usability. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at anchorage.com and @Anchorage.