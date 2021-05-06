global tilt rotor aircraft market analysis by BIS Research projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 13.47% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-User, Application, Technology, Rotor Type, and Country- Analysis and Forecast Analysis, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067446/?utm_source=GNW

• Who are the key players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

• Which end-user (commercial, government & military) is expected to generate the most revenue in the near term?

• What are the recent trends in the global tilt rotor aircraft technology?

• What is the expected revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

• Which technology (manned, unmanned) in the tilt rotor aircraft is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

• What is the revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market, by technology, by type, by application, and by end-user in 2021, and what are the estimates till 2031?

• What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market?

• What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) till 2031?

• Which region would dominate the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period?



Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Forecast, 2021-2031



The global tilt rotor aircraft market analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 13.47% during the forecast period 2021-2031. North America is expected to dominate the global tilt-rotor aircraft market, with an estimated share of 47.95% in 2031. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the global tilt rotor aircraft market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region.



The global tilt rotor aircraft market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising demand for vertical take-off and landing capabilities and increase performance compared to conventional aircraft. Moreover, the increased investments by governments in urban air mobility and the increasing importance of tilt rotor aircraft in cargo transportation are some of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the global tilt rotor aircraft market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the tilt rotor aircraft industry.The report largely focuses on providing market information for tilt-rotor aircraft covering various segments and regions.



The global tilt rotor aircraft market is segmented on the basis of end user, application, technology, type, and region.The report analyzes different end users such as commercial, government, and military.



The applications include air taxi, air ambulance, cargo air vehicle, combat, personal aerial vehicle, search, and rescue.The technology classification includes manned and unmanned systems.



The aircraft type includes twin rotors, quad rotors, and others.



The global tilt rotor aircraft market is segregated into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analysis, is provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Industry



The key market players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market include Acubed, BAE Systems, Bell Textron Inc., Boeing, GE Aviation, General Dynamics, Honeywell Aerospace, Israel Aerospace Industries, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Leonardo SpA, Lilium GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Overair, among others.



