InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Brendan Cahill, President & CEO of Excellon Resources Inc.

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Brendan Cahill, President & CEO of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FSE: E4X2).

During the interview, Cahill provided an introduction to Excellon’s business model and its current portfolio of production and exploration resource projects spanning North America and Europe.

“Excellon’s actually been around quite a long time. It was founded in 1989 but got to Mexico in the late ‘90s and started the Platosa Mine in 2005. It’s Mexico’s highest-grade silver producer,” Cahill explained. “We produce silver, lead and zinc and sell it into the global market, but Excellon’s always had a big focus on exploration. So, we’re also expanding in Idaho on gold projects and the very fascinating Silver City Project in Saxony, Germany – an area that was mined for 800 years for high-grade silver, with mining only stopping when Germany moved off the silver standard in 1873. We’re the first ones ever to use modern exploration technology on that project, and exploration starts again within the month looking for high-grade silver deposits.”

Cahill then went into more detail about the importance of the Platosa Mine in supporting Excellon’s ongoing exploration activities.

“Our Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico, is a high-grade silver mine. In operation since 2005, it produces about 2-2.5 million silver equivalent ounces a year. It’s really the engine of the company. It generates cash that allows us to do the exploration on all of our other projects, including Platosa,” he continued. “From our perspective, exploration is really the research and development of the mining industry… If Samsung or Apple stopped developing, researching and creating new products, they would be done within six months or a year… In mining, we have to do the same thing. We need to make new discoveries and define new deposits, because that’s what we produce. So, the active exploration is actually our research and development; it’s our invention. That’s a very big part of our ethos, and Platosa is the engine with which we do it.”

Cahill then turned his attention to Excellon’s exploration projects, placing particular focus on its Kilgore gold project in Idaho.

“Around Platosa, we’re looking for new high-grade deposits, but we’ve also acquired projects in the western United States, in Idaho, last year – our Kilgore and Oakley projects,” Cahill added. “Kilgore, in particular, is a very high-quality gold project. The economics on it are excellent – $300 million NPV at $1,800/oz of gold – and we bought it for only C$22 million in stock in April 2020. We think there’s a good chance to grow that project further… There are some very good high-grade intersections at depth there… which have never really been followed up on. That’s a key part of our story there.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Brendan Cahill, President & CEO of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FSE: E4X2), to learn about Excellon’s seasoned management team, its recent corporate milestones in the face of the global pandemic and its operational goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

To hear the whole interview and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.stock2me.com.

