Dublin, May 06, 2021 -- "India Struggling with COVID-19 Surge"



India's health care system struggled to keep up with the surge in COVID-19 cases this week, with new cases breaking a single-day world's record. Hospitals and crematories are overwhelmed as the country faces a significant vaccine shortage, mass public events continue unrestricted, and the Indian government is censoring tweets critical of its pandemic response.



The country reported almost 347,000 new cases over a 24-hour stretch, according to the New York Times, setting a new worldwide high for the third day in a row. Deaths also climbed to a record 2,624 in a single day, and the rolling seven-day average of daily new cases in India is quickly approaching 300,000. India has yet to impose a new national lockdown, as it did in March 2020, and super-spreader events -- such as massive political rallies and a major Hindu religious festival - are continuing.



