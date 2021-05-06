Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Reached USD 7.46 Billion in 2028; Surging Advancements in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic process automation (RPA) market size is estimated to reach USD 7.64 billion in 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled, “ Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Operation (Rule-Based, Knowledge-Based), By Application (Administration and reporting, Customer Support, Data Migration & Capture Extraction, Analysis, Others), By Industry (Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics Industry, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Hospitality, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028” As per the report, the global market stood at USD 1.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to showcase a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period that is 2021-2028.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

The surging advancements being made in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future. For example, Kryon Systems and Institute for RPA and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) collaborated to further provide consultation services to corporate executives on how to assemble the technologies. This is expected to boost demand for robotic process automation in the market in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak affected the majority of the industries and sectors. Strict government rules were imposed on transportation and other services. As the virus worsened, lockdowns were announced in many regions to curb the spread of coronavirus leading to disruption of the world-wide supply chain. Several factories had to shut down units and plants as they faced heavy losses amid the pandemic. Companies also had to lay off employees as the units were forced to shut down creating a financial crisis for everyone.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

Report Coverage

The report offers a holistic evaluation based on thorough research of the market. It further provides an in-depth analysis of the current market trends and future opportunities. The report sheds light on the market drivers and restraints. Moreover, key players and their novel strategies to prosper in the market and dominate as prominent players are shared in the report. A detailed study of the regional dynamics and how they shape the market is observed in the report.

Segmentation

Based on deployment, the global market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By application, the market is divided into rule-based and knowledge-based.

By Application: the market is segregated into administration and reporting, customer support, data migration and capture extraction, and analysis, among others. Among these, the administration and reporting segment held the majority of the RPA market share owing to the quickness and efficiency of the software to automate maximum of the work of the administration office along with the finance department. In terms of region, the market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for RPA Backed by its Management Ability to Promote RPA Market Growth

The demand for Robotic Process Automation has increased owing to its ability to manage information that is complicated and unstructured. To extend the limitations of business processes, companies actively merge artificial intelligence along with cognitive technologies with Robotic Process Automation. For example, AntWork launched ANTstein in May 2020, which is an integrated platform of AI, RPA, and ML. This development provides maximum robot utilization, information about all kinds of data, and many other services.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

Regional Insights

North America to Ace the Market Backed by Positive Government Support

North America stood at USD 471.3 million in the year 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position and hold the majority of the shares in the global robotic process automation market. This is owing to the active adoption of automated technology and processes by small, mid-sized as well as large enterprises. Furthermore, the U.S government positively promotes usage of automated services to all types of agencies to manage their work effortlessly.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising adoption of automation technologies in industrial sectors. Developing countries such as China and Japan are estimated to maintain their dominance due to holding maximum shares in the market.

Europe stands in the third position on account of increasing adoption of these automated tools by manufacturers of small-scale industries in this region. This factor shall propel market growth in the European region.

Competitive Landscape

New Technology Launches by Key Players to Stimulate Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is periodically launching innovative products with detailed study of the market and its target audience. Another essential strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users.

May 2020: KPMG launched a new version of its own RPA solution at Bahrain location to assist businesses with work management, submission and reporting of VAT.

List of Key Players Covered in the Robotic Process Automation Market Report

Automation Anywhere (California, United States)

Blue Prism PLC (Warrington, United Kingdom)

IPsoft, Inc. (New York, United States)

Kofax, Inc. (California, United States)

Nice Systems Ltd (Ra’anana, Israel)

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

Pegasystems, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Redwood Software (Houten, Netherland)

Uipath SRL (New York, United States)

OnviSource, Inc. (Texas, United States)

EdgeVerve Systems Limited (Karnataka, India)

HelpSystems (Minnesota, United States)

FPT software (Hanoi, Vietnam)

Xerox Corporation (Connecticut, United States)

Daythree Business Services Sdn Bhd (Selengor, Malaysia)

Kryon Systems (New York, United States)

Softomotive (London, United Kingdom)

Genpact Ltd. (New York, United States)

AntWorks (Singapore)

KPMG (Amstelveen, Netherlands)

Quick Buy - Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102042

Table of Content-

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Annexure / Appendix Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By Operation (Value) Rule-Based Knowledge-Based By Application (Value) Administration and reporting Customer Support Data Migration & Capture Extraction Analysis Others By Industry (Value) Retail Manufacturing and Logistics Industry BFSI Healthcare IT and Telecom Hospitality Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America North America Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By Operation (Value) Rule-Based Knowledge-Based By Application (Value) Administration and reporting Customer Support Data Migration & Capture Extraction Analysis Others By Industry (Value) Retail Manufacturing and Logistics Industry BFSI Healthcare IT and Telecom Hospitality Others By Country (Value) United States By Application Canada By Application



TOC Continued...

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cloud Storage Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Storage Model, and Services), By Deployment (Private, Public, and Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Latin America Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities), and Geographical Forecast, 2021-2028

Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Credit Card Fraud, Bank Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud), By Application (Consumer, Enterprise), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software/Platform, Services), By Type (Print Media Monitoring, Broadcast Media Monitoring, Online Media Monitoring), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Application (Customer Experience & PR Management, Real-Time Analytics), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Marketing and Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation & Customer Retention), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare) and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd