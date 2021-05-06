Data Aggregator TheForce to Launch on Binance’s Smart Chain BSCPAD

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data aggregator TheForce.Trade announced this week that its latest Initial DEX Offering (IDO) will take place on the Binance Smart Chain-based BSCPAD.



TheForce.Trade aims at aggregating data from both the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) space, making it easier for Yield Farmers or NFT collectors when investing.

The upcoming IDO on BSCPAD, the decentralized IDO platform within the Binance family, will take place on May 9. It follows the team’s previous IDOs on top crypto financing platforms including DuckDAO, LaunchZone, and NFT-focused Bondly. The previous IDOs were oversubscribed and quotas sold out within minutes of launch.

“Our goal is to make DeFi and NFTs accessible and easy to use for anyone, without any fees, by using our auto-compounding DeFi and NFT tools,” said theForce’s Co-Founder Peter Pan.

The Founder explained that by using Customisable Smart Contracts in conjunction with auto-compounding DeFi and NFT tools, TheForce.Trade is able to make the investment process in the DeFi and NFT space more accessible to users of all levels.

“By holding FOC, [TheForce.Trade’s utility token], users or investors of the platform are also entitled to receive rewards, including NFT drops and mystery prizes, as well as gain access to NFT farming and cryptocurrency lending,” added the founder.

A total of 1,000,000 FOCs will be available for purchase at US $0.30 per token during the IDO on BSCPAD, TheForce Team announced, and said all the purchases must be made in the Binance BUSD stablecoin, using the Binance Smart Chain Wallet.

BSCPAD is one of the world’s most popular IDO platforms. After its launch on PancakeSwap on March 1 2021, over US $300,000,000 has been traded on the platform, according to the BSCPAD website.

“We believe the launch of TheForce will add a lot of unique value to the BSC ecosystem,” said TheForce.Trade’s other Co-Founder Benjamin Lee.

