Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market – Analysis By Product, Application, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast

Rising cases of road accidents, trauma, and surgeries have also led to significant demand for transfusion, thus, driving the market. In addition, there is an increasing risk of Transfusion-Transmitted Infections (TTIs) that has led to high demand for donor screening.



The demand for blood transfusion has experienced an upsurge since the past several years. This is attributed to a large number of patients undergoing surgical procedures for various chronic diseases, such as aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and leukemia. This has prompted key players to focus on research & development for advanced instruments, assays and kits in blood banks and hospitals.



The field of Blood Transfusion Diagnostics and blood banking continues to evolve as new infectious agents emerge and as there is increased recognition of non-infectious hazards of transfusion. Increased risk associated with blood transfusion in certain patient population, such as those critically ill or undergoing cardiac surgery has brought a new desire to understand better the beneficial and adverse effects of blood transfusion and of the blood storage lesion, with the continued goal to improve transfusion therapy.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic has presented expansion opportunities for Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market. A series of plasma transfusion trials are being conducted in the United States. Practitioners extract the liquid medium from recovered patients and introduce it to infected ones. This “convalescent plasma” is anticipated to boost the immunity of patients battling the disease.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Instruments).



• The report analyses the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market by Application (Disease Screening, Blood Grouping).



• The report analyses the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market by End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Others).



• The Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market and also presented by region, by Streaming Type, Component and by End Users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Danaher, Hologic Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Promega Corporation, Bio Kit.



• The report presents the analysis of Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Transfusion Medicine Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

