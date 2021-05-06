Global Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook Report 2021: Look Out for Government Regulations and Policies Supporting Digitalisation and Sustainability

Dublin, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital and Outcome-linked Service Innovations to Power the Global Homes and Buildings Industry, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market predictions, trends, and growth opportunities have been analysed for 2021, with the base year 2020. The study deals with the H&B industry that has 7 key segments: lighting, energy management, smart building management, facility management, fire safety and security, smart homes, and construction management.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every sector and has forced various industries to undergo business transformation initiatives to adapt to the new normal environment. The Homes and Buildings (H&B) industry is no exception and is expected to face an acute recovery challenge both from the supply and demand side of the industry in 2021.

As homes and buildings industry participants deal with continued slowdown and fundamental shifts brought by the pandemic, there are distinct pockets of industry opportunities. Although the effect of the pandemic was severe in traditional markets such as HVAC, lighting, and building automation, technology-based software markets, driven by the penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) at the field level of buildings, emerging adoption of AI-driven solution at the management level, and cloud-based remote services were resilient during the pandemic.

The report sees an increased awareness among building managers and customers on the value creation from these technologies. Industry participants of traditional markets integrate digital offerings to provide technology-enabled solutions that play a vital role in seamless integration with existing systems and delivering building performance optimisation. The H&B industry will continue to evolve with the penetration of advanced technologies delivering energy and cost benefits and, above all, value-based outcomes.

Research Scope

The H&B industry is a combination of traditional and high-growth markets with huge opportunities for both leading and emerging participants. Leading building technologies' participants are swiftly changing their value proposition towards improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings and occupant's comfort by integrating digital offerings into their existing solutions and through mergers and acquisitions.

Emerging participants are innovating faster by incorporating some cutting-edge technologies in their product offerings that sometimes outsmart the product offerings of incumbents. Therefore, it is necessary for industry participants, investors, and other stakeholders to know about the homes and buildings ecosystem, key growth opportunities in different industry segments, target regions, technologies transforming the industry, and the companies to watch to stay ahead in the competition.

This outlook will help participants understand the industry dynamics in 2021 with a focus on key market developments and predictions.

Research Highlights

The study also assesses and discusses the companies that performed well in 2020.

The companies considered for the assessment are Autodesk, Carrier, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Signify, EcoEnergy Insights, Aircuity, 75F, FogHorn, Enlighted, Helvar, Airthinx, Airthings, IQ Air, Molekule, Aura Air, Spacewell, BrainBox AI, L&T Technology Services, Honeywell, Bosch, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Plume, Cognitive Systems, Bentley Systems, Nemetschek Group, and Procore.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key growth opportunities for industry participants in each segment of the H&B industry?

What are the post-COVID-19 technologies and applications reshaping the industry?

What are the companies to watch out for in 2020? What can be expected from them? How are they performing?

What are the post-COVID-19 best practices and use cases launched and demonstrated by industry participants?

What are the key regions to target in 2020? How are the region's economic, technology, and regulatory factors are affecting the industry's overall growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary, Homes and Buildings

Key 2020 Highlights of the Global Homes and Buildings Industry

Challenges Faced by the Global Homes and Buildings Industry Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Global Homes and Buildings Industry - Actuals Versus Forecast

Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions

Top Predictions for 2021

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment & Scope, Global Homes & Buildings Industry

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Key Global Homes and Buildings Revenue Trends, 2021

Forecast Assumptions

Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue by Segment, 2020 and 2021

Global Homes and Buildings Revenue by Region in 2021

5. Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases

World's First Commercial Building With Post-COVID-19 Technologies and Applications

Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases

6. Key Predictions for 2021

Key 2021 Homes and Buildings Industry Predictions

Prediction 1 - Large-scale Deployments of UV-C Based Disinfection and Air Filtration Products Expected

Prediction 2 - IAQ-based Ventilation to Become the Core Element of Healthy Buildings in the Post-COVID-19 Environment

Prediction 3 - AI-driven Building Solutions to Assist End-customers Achieve Sustainability Goals

Prediction 4 - Digital Lighting Solutions Backed by Light-as-a-service Model to take off in Post-COVID-19

Prediction 5 - Healthy Building Certifications to Become the New Minimum for Buildings in the Post-COVID-19 Environment

Prediction 6 - Resilient Business Models Prioritizing Digital Solutions and Post-COVID-19 Applications to Take Centre Stage

Prediction 7 - Digital Twin in the Built Environment to Play a Critical Role in Operations and Maintenance of Connected and Healthy Workplaces

Prediction 8 - Washroom Innovations to Pick Up Pace in the Post-COVID-19 Environment, Focusing on the Health and Wellbeing of Occupants

7. Homes and Buildings Industry Segments Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Lighting

Lighting - Companies to Watch Out for

2020 Market Snapshot - Energy Management

Energy Management - IAQ Companies to Watch Out for

2020 Market Snapshot - Smart Building Management

Smart Building Management - Companies to Watch Out for

2020 Market Snapshot - Fire Safety and Security

Fire Safety and Security - Companies to Watch Out for

2020 Market Snapshot - Facility Management

Facility Management - Companies to Watch Out for

2020 Market Snapshot - Smart Homes

Smart Homes - Companies to Watch Out for

2020 Market Snapshot - Construction Management

Construction Management - Companies to Watch Out for

8. Regional Predictions 2021

2021 Predictions - US

2021 Predictions - Latin America

2021 Predictions - Europe (Excluding the UK)

2021 Predictions - The UK

2021 Predictions - The Middle East

2021 Predictions - Africa

2021 Predictions - India

2021 Predictions - China

2021 Predictions - Rest of Asia-Pacific

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Opportunity 1 - Look Out for Government Regulations and Policies Supporting Digitalisation and Sustainability, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Provide Inclusive and Customised Product Offerings With Recurring Revenue for Resilient Business Models, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increase Penetration in Critical End-user Verticals For Business Resilience During Tough Times, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4 - Combine Health and Wellness Offerings With Existing Building Solutions to Create Market Attractiveness, 2021

10. Key Conclusions

Appendix

Top 5 2020 Global Economic Highlights

2020 Global Economy - Actuals Vs Forecast

Top 5 2021 Global Economic Predictions

2021 Scenario Analysis - quarterly Global Growth

2021 World GDP Growth Snapshot

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

