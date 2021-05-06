Ideal Power Names Dr. Jiankang Bu Vice President of Engineering

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, named Dr. Jiankang Bu Vice President of Engineering. Dr. Bu is a 20-year power semiconductor and power electronics engineer with deep technical expertise in semiconductor device physics, process and device simulation, wafer fabrication, process optimization, and product design. He holds over 30 issued patents and is the author of numerous technical publications.



“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Jiankang Bu, an accomplished power semiconductor engineering and technical leader, who fills a key post at a pivotal moment for Ideal Power. As we move into customer sampling and technology commercialization, he will direct the continued advancement of our B-TRAN™ technology and products and our research and development and product design team including the design of the intelligent power module we plan to offer for commercial sale emerging from the sampling program. We expect his extensive experience working with conventional power semiconductor devices such as IGBTs and MOSFETs, with semiconductor foundries, and in designing power semiconductor devices, including power switch technologies for hybrid electric vehicle and EV applications, will prove invaluable as we move into sampling and commercialization over the coming quarters,” stated Dan Brdar, CEO of Ideal Power.

Dr. Bu joins Ideal Power from Endeaver Microelectronics LTD, a power semiconductor startup, where he was Chairman and CTO. Over the past 20 years, he held senior engineering and technology development and leadership roles in the power semiconductor industry, including at International Rectifier, Power Integrations, National Semiconductor and Motorola. While at International Rectifier, he led automotive power switch technology development for Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) applications at every stage from device design, simulation, integration to key process development and test program optimization. He holds 24 US Patents, 2 pending US Patents, 9 Chinese Patents, and has published over 20 journal and conference papers.

Dr. Bu stated, “I am excited to be part of the team that is bringing such an impactful technology such as B-TRAN™ to market. The B-TRAN™ is an innovative semiconductor architecture that, due to its bi-directionality and high efficiency, has broad applicability across a variety of applications. I very much look forward to leading the continued advancement and productization of the company’s unique and proprietary B-TRAN™ technology.”

Dr. Bu earned BS in Electrical Engineering and a MS in Microelectronics from Nankai University, China, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.



