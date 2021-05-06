GreenBox POS Announces the Appointment of Payment Industry Executive, Carl Williams, to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Carl J. Williams to the Board of Directors. In a move to enhance the Company’s governance and knowledge pool relating to international payment services and technology, GreenBox extended an offer to Mr. Williams to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and he accepted and will immediately join the Board.



Carl J. Williams brings a tenured history in the payment space to GreenBox including a track record of founding payments and card processing companies along with several high-profile industry positions. Most recently, he served as CEO & Chairman of the Board of Planet Payment, Inc. an international payment processing and multi- currency solutions company. Planet Payment provided its service offerings in 55 countries. Mr. Williams served as a Director starting in August 2013, was elevated to President in November 2013, and made CEO and Chairman in February 2014. In 2018, Planet Payment was sold to Eurazeo, a French Private Equity firm. He continued as CEO until March 2020.

Other prior experience in payments includes serving as the President of Worldwide Payment Processing for Global Payments from 2004 to 2009, during which time he resided in Europe and Asia. Upon returning to the United States, he remained as an Advisor to Global Payments on Business Development and International Operations from 2009 to 2013. He also served as Managing Director of Pay Anywhere LLC, a mobile credit card processor. Mr. Williams currently serves as the Chairman of the Board for General Cannabis Corp.

Mr. Williams commented "GreenBox presents an exciting opportunity to apply industry expertise and experience to a company at the forefront of global payment digitalization. I look forward to working with Ben and Fredi as well as the rest of the Board to help the Company execute on its strategy and rapidly gain market share in the payments space.”

"Carl adds great depth to GreenBox given his knowledge and tenure in the financial payments space making him a natural complement to the Board,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of the Board of GreenBox. “Carl’s expertise in payment processing on a global basis will be critical as GreenBox deploys its token strategy enabling what we believe will be our rapid expansion around the world. We are pleased to add him as an independent director to our Board.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

