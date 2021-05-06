Genasys Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the 6th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 11, 2021. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.



Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference | Virtual

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Availability: 9:05 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time / 6:05 a.m. – 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Genasys Investor Relations at ir@genasys.com, or an Oppenheimer representative.

