All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd and Senses Cannabis Group Launch Industry Leading Retail Cannabis Store Insurance Program

WINDSOR, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd, a full-service insurance brokerage, and cannabis insurance broker Fady Kamel announce a partnership with Senses Cannabis Group, to launch a market-leading retail cannabis store insurance product through Burns & Wilcox, a globally recognized leader in wholesale insurance brokerage and underwriting. Senses Cannabis Group powers the largest network of cannabis stores in Ontario by providing group savings, distribution of retail displays, as well as technology and marketing consultations.



Along with the many current benefits, Senses Cannabis Group members can now take advantage of the Insurance expertise of Fady Kamel, from the Erin Mills Branch of All-Risks, who has helped insure large Cannabis Licensed producers, processors, consultants, brands and countless retailers. This partnership will support existing retailers and allow new potential retailers to transition into a fully functional operation with ease, all while receiving preferred Insurance policy pricing.

All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd., along with Senses Cannabis Group, is dedicated to protecting retailers and helping them succeed with the launch of this much-needed integral solution to the cannabis retail space.

"We are excited to be partnering with Senses Cannabis Group to provide members with a tailored insurance product. The Senses Retail Network is the first of its kind in many ways, including free access for all members. Opening a cannabis store has many challenges and costs. To receive the highest level of service offerings free of charge, all while saving money, is unheard of in the cannabis Industry. Insurance policies will be underwritten through Burns & Wilcox, a globally recognized insurance industry leader, and together with our underwriting expertise and great value-added services we look forward to continue leading the way in the cannabis industry."



- Fady Kamel CIP, CRM

Managing Partner All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd- Erin Mills



Visit https://www.sensescannabis.ca/join to become a member today and https://retailcannabisinsurance.com/senses-members for more info.



About Fady Kamel



Fady Kamel is the Managing Partner at All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd- Erin Mills branch. He holds both a CIP and CRM designation and is well versed in all things Insurance. Fady specializes in evaluating insurance risk within the cannabis space, working with large licensed producers, retailers and everything in between. His underwriting knowledge, industry experience and focus on Risk Management has helped him become a go-to Insurance Broker for all things cannabis.



fkamel@all-risks.com

905.820.5252 ext. 17401

416.837.7486

http://allriskserinmills.com

www.retailcannabisinsurance.com





All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd



All-Risks Insurance Brokers Ltd is a full service insurance brokerage offering a broad array of property, casualty, life, health and investment products and services. We offer our customers a choice of high quality insurance products from a number of reputable and financially secure insurance companies. Our philosophy, of offering personalized service in a supportive environment, firmly avoids the industry trend toward an impersonal call centre experience.



Visit https://all-risks.com for more info.



Senses Cannabis Group

Senses strives to promote success for all cannabis retailers, regardless of shape or size. They recognize the need for support in a highly competitive market and offer their members access to pro bono services including: help navigating licensing and store development, developing marketing and sales strategies, inventory management, and more. Furthermore, Senses members are eligible for additional savings and exclusive discounts through their extensive partner network.

Visit www.sensescannabis.ca to learn more.

Burns & Wilcox



Burns & Wilcox is the insurance industry’s leading wholesale insurance broker and underwriting manager, internationally recognized for its expertise in commercial and professional liability, property, environmental, marine and personal insurance.



Burns & Wilcox is a member of H.W. Kaufman Group, which has over 60 offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom and employs more than 2,000 professionals. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Metro Detroit, H.W. Kaufman Group also includes: Burns & Wilcox Brokerage, Burns & Wilcox Canada, Atain Insurance Companies, Afirm, Global Excess Partners, RB Jones, Stonemark, Minuteman Adjusters, Kaufman Institute and London-based, Burns & Wilcox United Kingdom, Chesterfield Insurance Brokers, Lochain Patrick, Cranbrook Underwriting and Node International.



More information can be found at www.burnsandwilcox.ca or www.hwkaufman.com

