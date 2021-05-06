Nubeva Appoints Steven Grasso to its Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2021, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2021 – Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA) (“Nubeva” or the “Company”), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Steven Grasso to its advisory board.

Steven Grasso began his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 1993. He has been an institutional sales trader for most of his career, working closely with some of the largest mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and hedge funds in the world directly from the floor of the Stock Exchange. Over his 27-year career, Steven has actively participated in various Stock Exchange committees ranging from allocating new listings to designated market makers to developing standardized tests that the floor community uses for continuing education. Steven closely follows the Washington D.C./Markets connection, using his extensive Capitol Hill and SEC relationships to better inform his clients on policy changes and regulation.

Steven is perhaps best known for being a CNBC Market Analyst and is a regular guest on CNBC’s popular “Fast Money” show, which airs daily during the business week and has average daily viewership that currently exceeds 250,000. Mr. Grasso also speaks at many traders’ conferences across the country on a regular basis, as well as business round tables with many influential leaders of industry where he addresses a broad range of market-related issues, including the effects of regulation and the political process on equities.

“We are pleased that Steve Gasso has agreed to join Nubeva’s advisory board”, said Nubeva CEO, Randy Chou. “We believe Steve’s extensive capital markets experience will be of tremendous benefit to Nubeva as we continue to build our business.” Mr. Chou continued, “Steve has an ability to provide important introductions to Investors, Investment Banks, Analysts, and other key investment industry participants. Steven also has an extensive network of connections with senior management of many of the largest telcom companies in the world, which will assist the Company in achieving its commercial and business development objectives.”

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy, yet enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

