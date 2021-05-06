Align Technology Wins “Best Virtual Care Platform” Award From MedTech Breakthrough

TEMPE, Ariz., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced that Invisalign® Virtual Care has been selected as the winner of the “Best Virtual Care Platform” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.



The Invisalign® Virtual Care solution enables remote communication between Invisalign doctors and their patients to track treatment progress.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many Invisalign doctors around the world pieced together video calls, texts, and patient-submitted photos through a variety of platforms to help monitor patient progress, reduce in-office appointments, and ensure continuity of patient care during treatment. In response, Align Technology launched a set of digital tools to support doctors. These solutions included the Invisalign Virtual Care and Invisalign® Virtual Appointment tools that were built into the My Invisalign App.

Invisalign Virtual Care can be used for remote consultations, assessment of treatment progress, and to communicate adjustments or concerns during treatment. Patients use the intuitive My Invisalign App to stay engaged in their treatment and convey progress photos to their doctor, who reviews these photos on their Invisalign Doctor Site and communicates any needed instructions to patients along their Invisalign treatment journey.

The combined features of Invisalign Virtual Care can contribute to benefits such as less time spent in the treatment chair, and represents the next level in practice and care transformation, enabling doctors to remotely manage a range of practice services.

“Customer feedback to date has been overwhelmingly positive and using Invisalign Virtual Care has shown to be a huge benefit, as many dentists and orthodontists are embracing digital treatment in new ways and more purposefully than ever before,” said Raj Pudipeddi, chief innovation, product, and marketing officer and senior vice president, Align Technology. “Winning this award from MedTech Breakthrough is a great honor and we are thrilled to be listed among the many other innovative winners this year.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Invisalign Virtual Care provides Invisalign patients with seamless, personalized experiences that improve the customer experience, while also enabling revenue growth for doctors,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “It is clear that responsible virtual care represents a significant component of healthcare moving forward and Align is a leading innovator in this space. We offer our sincere congratulations to the entire Align Technology team on a well-deserved 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award win.”

Invisalign Virtual Care launched in March 2020 and is now available in more than 54 countries worldwide. These tools have become integral to Invisalign provider practices and to their ability to communicate with existing patients and provide continuous care.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

