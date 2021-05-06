Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Launching Next Generation of SaaS in China

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “China Is Next Frontier in SaaS Revolution,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/XefjE

Cloud infrastructure spending in China increased from about USD $107 billion in 2019 to $142 billion in 2020, surging more than 32% in the last quarter of the year. China’s accelerating cloud migration is driven by long-term structural trends in the digitalization of the country’s economy plus increased business acceptance of cloud and SaaS solutions, all indicative of massive sector growth. These drivers, among others, are propelling the market higher as ever more companies shift to cloud-based infrastructure to reduce costs and increase revenue as well as enhance customer service and satisfaction. The process is also spawning a fusion of SaaS and customer-engagement actions from passive traditional efforts to proactive artificial intelligence (AI)-powered SaaS solutions. This is exactly the type of sea-change coveted by smart money.

However, the country’s SaaS market is extremely fragmented; the top 10 vendors account for only about 35% of total market share. Led by industry visionaries, Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) is launching the next generation of SaaS in China to capture a lion’s share of the massive market. With its past years of operation experiences, the company has served many leading enterprises in various industries.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/IFBD

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com